Meet woman who failed four times in UPSC exam and finally cracked it with AIR..., is now CEO of...

4 . IAS Ruchi Bindal's UPSC journey

Ruchi's journey to becoming an IAS officer was not straightforward. She faced significant challenges in her initial attempts, failing to clear the prelims in the first three attempts. In her fourth attempt, although she cleared both the prelims and mains, she did not succeed in the interview round. However, she did not give up. In her fifth attempt, Ruchi changed her strategy and worked tirelessly towards her goal, eventually securing the 39th rank in the UPSC Civil Services Examination 2019.