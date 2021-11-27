Meet IAS officer Yashni Nagarajan, who secured AIR 57 in UPSC exam despite having a full-time job

IAS Success Stories: You will be amazed to know that Yashni Nagarajan was a full-time employee when she was preparing for the UPSC exams.
The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) exam is considered to be one of the most prestigious examinations in the country and also one of the toughest to crack. Lakhs of candidates appear in this examination every year, but only a few candidates get success.
If you are an IAS aspirant, then you can’t ignore IAS Officer Yashni Nagarajan’s success story. You will be amazed to know that Yashni was a full-time employee when she was preparing for UPSC. She fulfilled her dream of becoming an IAS officer by securing All India Rank 57 in the year 2019. She cleared the UPSC exam in her fourth attempt and the reason behind this was better time management. According to Nagarajan, it is not necessary to leave your job in order to prepare for UPSC. You just need to do hard work with better time management.
1. Early education in Arunachal Pradesh
Yashni Nagrajan did her schooling from Kendriya Vidyalaya, Naharlagun. After this, she completed her B.Tech in EEE from the National Institute of Engineering, Yupia in 2014.
2. Parents
Her father, Thangavel Nagarajan is a retired state PWD engineer and her mother is a retired superintendent of the Itanagar branch at Gauhati High Court Registry.
3. Diligent and hardworking
Every day, Yashni used to devote 4 to 5 hours to her studies. Not only this, but she used to study the whole day on weekends as well. She believes that you are preparing for UPSC and are a full-time employee, then you have to study on weekends. This will definitely strengthen your preparation. Right time management will help you in sparing 4 to 5 hours for studies.
4. Choosing optional subject
According to Yashni Nagarajan, she chose Geography as an optional subject under the influence of other people. Because of the wrong subject, she couldn’t perform better in her initial attempts. Later, she noticed it and changed the subject. She says that, you should choose a subject of your choice so that you can read it with interest. If you like the subject, then you will read it deeply. Optional subjects play an important role in UPSC exam as it helps in scoring better marks.
5. Advice to UPSC aspirants
According to Yashni, Essay and Ethics are those papers in which you can score the highest. Therefore, it’s very important to give importance to these subjects. She says that it's difficult to prepare for UPSC while having a full-time job but it will benefit you. You will not feel stressed even if you fail in UPSC when you already have a job. You don’t worry much about your career. You can become an IAS or IPS officer with hard work and better time management.
(Photo: Yashni Nagarajan/Instagram)