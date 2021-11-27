Meet IAS officer Yashni Nagarajan, who secured AIR 57 in UPSC exam despite having a full-time job

IAS Success Stories: You will be amazed to know that Yashni Nagarajan was a full-time employee when she was preparing for the UPSC exams.

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) exam is considered to be one of the most prestigious examinations in the country and also one of the toughest to crack. Lakhs of candidates appear in this examination every year, but only a few candidates get success.

If you are an IAS aspirant, then you can’t ignore IAS Officer Yashni Nagarajan’s success story. You will be amazed to know that Yashni was a full-time employee when she was preparing for UPSC. She fulfilled her dream of becoming an IAS officer by securing All India Rank 57 in the year 2019. She cleared the UPSC exam in her fourth attempt and the reason behind this was better time management. According to Nagarajan, it is not necessary to leave your job in order to prepare for UPSC. You just need to do hard work with better time management.