Meet IAS officer, who cracked in UPSC exam along with full-time job, her AIR was...

Yashni Nagarajan's success story is one you shouldn't overlook if you are looking forward to crack UPSC exam.

  Varnika Srivastava
    •  
  • |
    •  
  Sep 19, 2024, 07:33 PM IST

If you're an IAS aspirant, Yashni Nagarajan's success story is one you shouldn't overlook. What's remarkable is that Yashni was working full-time while preparing for the UPSC exam. She achieved her dream of becoming an IAS officer by securing All India Rank 57 in 2019. It took her four attempts to clear the exam, and she credits her success to effective time management. According to Yashni, it's not essential to quit your job to prepare for UPSC. With dedication and smart time management, you can balance both work and preparation successfully

1. Early life

Yashni Nagarajan completed her schooling at Kendriya Vidyalaya in Naharlagun. She later earned a B.Tech in Electrical and Electronics Engineering (EEE) from the National Institute of Engineering in Yupia, graduating in 2014. 

2. About parents

Her father, Thangavel Nagarajan, is a retired engineer from the state's Public Works Department (PWD), while her mother served as a superintendent at the Gauhati High Court Registry's Itanagar branch before retiring.

3. Her study schedule

Yashni dedicated 4 to 5 hours daily to her studies, and on weekends, she often studied throughout the day. She emphasizes the importance of utilizing weekends for preparation, especially if you're working full-time while preparing for the UPSC exams. She believes that good time management is key to setting aside enough hours for effective study.

4. Making right choices

Initially, Yashni chose Geography as her optional subject, influenced by others, which impacted her performance in her early attempts. Realizing her mistake, she switched subjects and advises that it's crucial to select a subject you're passionate about. If you enjoy the subject, you're more likely to dive deeper into the material. She highlights that the optional subject can significantly impact your score in the UPSC exam.

 

5. UPSC preparation with a full-time job

Yashni also points out that the Essay and Ethics papers offer the best scoring opportunities, so it's essential to give them due importance. Although balancing UPSC preparation with a full-time job is challenging, she notes that having a job can reduce stress. Even if you don't succeed in the exam, the security of employment helps alleviate concerns about your career. With hard work and proper time management, she believes one can achieve their goal of becoming an IAS or IPS officer.

