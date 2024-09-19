Meet IAS officer, who cracked in UPSC exam along with full-time job, her AIR was...

If you're an IAS aspirant, Yashni Nagarajan's success story is one you shouldn't overlook. What's remarkable is that Yashni was working full-time while preparing for the UPSC exam. She achieved her dream of becoming an IAS officer by securing All India Rank 57 in 2019. It took her four attempts to clear the exam, and she credits her success to effective time management. According to Yashni, it's not essential to quit your job to prepare for UPSC. With dedication and smart time management, you can balance both work and preparation successfully