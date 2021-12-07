Meet IAS officer Vishakha Yadav, who secured AIR 6 in UPSC exam in third attempt

IAS Success Story: Today, we are going to talk about Delhi's Vishakha Yadav, who could not clear the prelims exam in the first two attempts.

The Civil Services Examination, formally known as the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) exam, is considered to be one of the most prestigious examinations in the country. While some aspirants succeed on the very first attempt, others taste success after a few attempts. Today, we are going to talk about Delhi's Vishakha Yadav, who could not clear the prelims exam in the first two attempts but she made a rocking comeback in her third attempt and secured the All India Rank 6.