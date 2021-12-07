Meet IAS officer Vishakha Yadav, who secured AIR 6 in UPSC exam in third attempt

IAS Success Story: Today, we are going to talk about Delhi's Vishakha Yadav, who could not clear the prelims exam in the first two attempts.
The Civil Services Examination, formally known as the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) exam, is considered to be one of the most prestigious examinations in the country. While some aspirants succeed on the very first attempt, others taste success after a few attempts. Today, we are going to talk about Delhi's Vishakha Yadav, who could not clear the prelims exam in the first two attempts but she made a rocking comeback in her third attempt and secured the All India Rank 6.
1. Early education
Vishakha belongs to Dwarka in Delhi and she had been a smart student since childhood. After school, she did her undergraduation at Delhi Technological University and got a job. After two years of work, Vishakha started preparing for UPSC, and her family also supported her completely.
2. Failed in first 2 attempts
The decision to prepare for the UPSC proved difficult for her and she could not clear the prelims exam in the first two attempts. Despite the failure, she maintained courage and started preparing for the third attempt.
3. AIR 6
In spite of failure, Vishakha Yadav didn't give up and in the third attempt, she not only cleared the exam but also secured the All India Rank 6. She explained that he had prepared a lot of study material for the first two attempts, but did not pay heed to revision. Nor did she focus on the prelims' first mock test.
4. Strategy
Her advice to other aspirants is that they should appear for as many mock tests as possible before the exam for the prelims.
5. Advice for other aspirants
Vishakha said that candidates preparing for civil services need to study continuously for 6 to 8 hours every day. Focus on reading some limited books instead of many books and practice answering writing, understanding your mistakes and focusing on doing better every day while constantly improving them.