Meet IAS officer Tejaswi Rana and know how she cracked UPSC exam in her second attempt

IAS Success Stories: Tejaswi prepared in a unique way and achieved success in the second attempt and fulfilled the dream of becoming an IAS officer.
If the UPSC civil service exam preparation is done the right way, then one can become successful in less time. There are several UPSC aspirants who are confused or don't know how to move in the right direction, for such people, the story of IAS officer Tejasvi Rana can be an inspiration. Tejaswi prepared in a unique way and achieved success in the second attempt and fulfilled the dream of becoming an IAS officer.
1. IIT Kanpur alumna
Tejaswi Rana belongs to Kurukshetra in Haryana. Right from her formative years, she wanted to do engineering and so after intermediate, she took the JEE exam. She then studied at IIT Kanpur, during which her inclination towards UPSC increased and he decided to prepare.
2. Unsuccessful first attempt
Tejaswi appeared for the UPSC exam for the first time in 2015, and cleared the Prelims but failed in the Mains. In her second attempt, she tasted success.
3. How she prepared for the UPSC exams
Tejaswi first looked at the UPSC syllabus thoroughly and then collected NCERT books from classes 6 to 12 to clear the basics. She read these books well and strengthened her base. After this, she chose the optional subject very thoughtfully and took the standard books. She made a better schedule and made short notes by studying as much as possible every day. In between, she analyzed the preparation by taking mock tests and also practised answer writing. Her strategy worked and she got success.
4. Tejasvi Rana's advice to other aspirants
According to Tejaswi, to get success in UPSC, you will have to work hard by being dedicated. Candidates should prepare with better sources in the right direction and also analyze their preparation from time to time. This will let you know your exact position and accordingly correct the mistakes and try again in a better way. Tejaswi says one should not panic over failures and try with patience.
5. Married life
IAS office Tejaswi Rana is married to IPS officer Abhishek Gupta and she is posted in Kalimpong, West Bengal.