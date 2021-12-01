Meet IAS officer Tapasya Parihar, who secured AIR 23 in UPSC exam without any coaching

IAS Success Stories: Tapasya Parihar's father is a farmer and husband is an IFS officer.
The Civil Services Examination, formally known as the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) exam is considered to be one of the most prestigious examinations in the country. While some aspirants succeed on the very first attempt, others taste success after a few attempts. Recently, a web series named Aspirants depicted the story of three friends who were preparing for UPSC. Today, we are going to talk about Tapasya Parihar from Madhya Pradesh's Narsinghpur, who cleared the UPSC exam without any coaching and secured All India Rank 23 in the UPSC exam in 2017 and became an IAS officer.
1. Studied law
Tapasya Parihar is originally from Narsinghpur, Madhya Pradesh. She completed her schooling from Kendriya Vidyalaya. After this, she studied law at the Indian Law Society's Law College, Pune. (Photo: Tapasya Parihar/Instagram)
2. UPSC preparation
According to a report of the Hindustan Times, after pursuing law, Tapasya Parihar decided to give UPSC exam. For UPSC, she joined coaching, but failed in the pre-examination itself, in the first attempt. (Photo: Tapasya Parihar/Instagram)
3. Self-study
After facing failure in the first attempt, Tapasya Parihar decided to work hard for the second attempt and started focusing on self-study. When Tapasya started studying for the second attempt, her target was to make as many notes as possible and solve the answer papers. (Photo: Tapasya Parihar/Instagram)
4. Cleared UPSC exam
Tapasya Parihar changed her study strategy and worked hard. Finally, Tapasya's hard work paid off and she got 23rd rank in All India UPSC exam 2017. (Photo: Tapasya Parihar/Instagram)
5. Tapasya's father is a farmer
Tapasya Parihar's father Vishwas Parihar is basically a farmer. Tapasya's uncle Vinayak Parihar is a social worker, and she got a lot of support from them. Tapasya's grandmother Devkunwar Parihar has been the president of Narsinghpur District Panchayat. When she expressed her desire to prepare for UPSC to the family, her family supported her without any hesitation. (Photo: Facebook)
6. Tapasya's husband
Tapasya Parihar got married to an IFS officer Garvit Gangwar, this month. Tapasya herself shared this information on Instagram. (Photo: Tapasya Parihar/Instagram)