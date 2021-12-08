Meet IAS officer Simi Karan, an IIT Bombay alumna, who secured AIR 31 in UPSC exam

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) exam is one of the toughest exams in the country and a lot of confidence is required to crack it. Today, we will tell you about Odisha's Simi Karan who tasted success in the 2019 Civil Services Examination. Simi got an opportunity to teach children in slum areas as a part of her curriculum when she was a B.Tech student at IIT Bombay. She felt awful when she saw the condition of these children and thought she should help these children. This is when she decided to join civil services.