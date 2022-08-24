Meet IAS officer Nirish Rajput, who sold newspapers, studied with borrowed notes; cracked UPSC with AIR 370

2/4

Having done his studying from government school, his fee had been a stress on the family. Nirish then moved to Gwalior from his village and got a job, as per a report from Zee News. There, he pursued BSc and MSc. Unable to have the resources to support his education, he often had no money for preparing notes. Nirish used to sell papers to support his education, it was reported. Despite this, he reportedly topped both BSc and MSc.