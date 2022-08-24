Meet IAS officer Nirish Rajput, who sold newspapers, studied with borrowed notes; cracked UPSC with AIR 370

IAS officer Nirish Rajput's success story: One of rising above financial hardships and lack of resources through sheer determination.
One of India’s most prestigious exams, the Civil Services Examination of the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) often springs up stories of inspiring rise to success from nothing. These stories are comparable to those of any rags-to-riches millionaires and billionaires of the world. One such story of rising above financial hardships and lack of resources through sheer determination is of IAS officer Nirish Rajput.
1. Nirish Rajput’s early financial hardships
Hailing from Madhya Pradesh, Nirish grew up in a family struggling with expenses. Media reports about him tell how his father, who was a tailor by profession, had to sometimes borrow money to keep the household running. Seeing his father’s financial condition despite hard work, Nirish strengthened his resolve to crack the UPSC exam under any circumstances.
2. Selling newspaper, acing studies despite lack of resources
Having done his studying from government school, his fee had been a stress on the family. Nirish then moved to Gwalior from his village and got a job, as per a report from Zee News. There, he pursued BSc and MSc. Unable to have the resources to support his education, he often had no money for preparing notes. Nirish used to sell papers to support his education, it was reported. Despite this, he reportedly topped both BSc and MSc.
3. A lesson in rising back up after setbacks
During UPSC preparation, Nirish Rajput started working for a friend who had opened a coaching centre and offered him a teaching job. However, he was reportedly fired from the coaching centre by his friend after two years. Nirish then headed to Delhi to change the course of his destiny.
4. Cracking UPSC exam without coaching, with borrowed notes
In the national capital visiting a friend, he got borrowed notes. With no money to pay for coaching, Nirish kept on studying himself. He failed three times, it was reported. But with sheer hard will and nothing else on his side, he finally cleared the UPSC CSE exam with an all India Rank of 370.
