EDUCATION

Meet IAS Ambika Raina, as beautiful as Bollywood actress, left high-paying job in Switzerland to become civil servant, cracked UPSC exam with AIR...

Ambika Raina left a promising overseas career to pursue her dream of joining the civil services. Today, she serves as an IA&AS officer, inspiring aspirants with her determination and focus.

Rishika Baranwal | Sep 12, 2025, 04:27 PM IST

1.Early life

Early life
1

Ambika Raina was born in Srinagar and grew up in an Army family, moving across different cities. This upbringing gave her discipline, resilience, and a broad perspective on life, shaping her for the challenges ahead.

 

2.Education and early career

Education and early career
2

She studied architecture at CEPT University in Ahmedabad. After graduating, she worked in Switzerland, gaining valuable experience in architecture and design in cities like Zurich.

3.The big switch

The big switch
3

Despite a stable overseas career, Ambika decided to prepare for the Civil Services Exam. After facing initial setbacks, she cleared the UPSC in 2022 with an All-India Rank of 164, marking a major turning point in her life.

 

4.Service and professional posting

Service and professional posting
4

Ambika Raina now works in the Indian Audit & Accounts Service (IA&AS), under the Comptroller & Auditor General of India. Her role involves auditing and financial oversight, a responsibility she embraces with dedication.

5.Message to aspirants

Message to aspirants
5

Ambika frequently shares her journey and study strategies on social media and in interviews. Her story encourages UPSC aspirants to stay persistent, focus on their goals, and not give up despite setbacks.

