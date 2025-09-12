Meet IAS Ambika Raina, as beautiful as Bollywood actress, left high-paying job in Switzerland to become civil servant, cracked UPSC exam with AIR...

Asia Cup 2025: India vs Pakistan boycott buzz intensifies as IPL team’s silent move stuns fans ahead of marquee clash
EDUCATION
Rishika Baranwal | Sep 12, 2025, 04:27 PM IST
1.Early life
Ambika Raina was born in Srinagar and grew up in an Army family, moving across different cities. This upbringing gave her discipline, resilience, and a broad perspective on life, shaping her for the challenges ahead.
2.Education and early career
She studied architecture at CEPT University in Ahmedabad. After graduating, she worked in Switzerland, gaining valuable experience in architecture and design in cities like Zurich.
3.The big switch
Despite a stable overseas career, Ambika decided to prepare for the Civil Services Exam. After facing initial setbacks, she cleared the UPSC in 2022 with an All-India Rank of 164, marking a major turning point in her life.
4.Service and professional posting
Ambika Raina now works in the Indian Audit & Accounts Service (IA&AS), under the Comptroller & Auditor General of India. Her role involves auditing and financial oversight, a responsibility she embraces with dedication.
5.Message to aspirants
Ambika frequently shares her journey and study strategies on social media and in interviews. Her story encourages UPSC aspirants to stay persistent, focus on their goals, and not give up despite setbacks.