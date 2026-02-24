Meet IAS Aastha Singh, SRCC graduate from Haryana who cracked UPSC in first attempt to fulfil her grandfather's dream

'Female-led movies is almost...': Tumhari Sulu director Suresh Triveni reveals why will it be 'impossible' to make Vidya Balan-starrer again
Gautam Kapur: The X Factor-Supermodel, Entrepreneur, Award-Winning Actor, What's Next?
Yo Yo Honey Singh assures fans he is safe amid Mexico Cartel violence: 'Flying back home'
Leveraging AI/ML in Retail and Insurance
Gold, silver prices fall slightly as US dollar rises, amid US-Iran tensions, tariffs
'Dhurandhar is disgusting, full of hate': Sameer Bhatia on Ranveer Singh's blockbuster
Greater Noida Daylight Murder: Man shot dead outside home, chilling incident caught on cam
Cookme Launches Smart Pack Initiative to Enhance Transparency in India’s Spice Industry
IYC president Uday Bhanu Chib's father Hari Singh Chib first reaction to his arrest over AI Summit 'shirtless' protest: 'Conspiracy to frame'
Eid 2026: Does actor Kareena Kapoor keep fast during Ramadan? This is what Saif Ali Khan's wife said
EDUCATION
Vanshika Tyagi | Feb 24, 2026, 01:11 PM IST
1.Meet Aastha Singh
Meet IAS Aastha Singh, who hails from Panchkula in Haryana. She cleared India's toughest examination UPSC, in her very first attempt and without any formal coaching. Her story is inspirational, for how a DU student worked hard to achieve a dream to become an IAS officer.
2.Aastha Singh Family
Aastha Singh's family’s ancestral home is in Kushaha Kanaura village, Jaunpur district of Uttar Pradesh. Her father, Brijesh Singh, is the the Quality Head at a pharmaceutical company. Her mother, Shalini Singh is a homemaker. She also has a sister.
3.Aastha Singh Education
Aastha completed her schooling from Panchkula. She excelled in her academics in school and opted for Commerce in her 11th and 12th standard. She, later moved to Delhi, from where she pursued Bachelor's degree in Economic (Honours). She graduated from prestigious college Sri ram College of Commerce (SRCC), Delhi University.
4.Aastha Singh cleared UPSC in first attempt
Aastha appeared for Haryana Public Service Commission exam and cleared it in her first attempt, in 2024. She secured an impressive rank, 31. Aastha was selected as an Additional Excise and Taxation Officer (AETO) with the Haryana government. Later, she secured AIR 61 in UPSC CSE examination. She scored 795 marks in the written exams, and 200 marks in the interview, making her total score 995 marks.
5.Aastha Singh social life
IAS Aastha SIngh is quite active and popular on social media platforms including Instagram. She has 21.9K followers on Instagram, where she often shares pictures of her trips and with family. She has also shared her college day pictures.