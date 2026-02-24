FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
EDUCATION

Meet IAS Aastha Singh, SRCC graduate from Haryana who cracked UPSC in first attempt to fulfil her grandfather's dream

Meet IAS Aastha Singh, who pursued BA( Hons) Economics from SRCC, cracked Haryana state exam and later cleared UPSC in first attempt to fulfil her grandfather's dream with AIR 61.

Vanshika Tyagi | Feb 24, 2026, 01:11 PM IST

1.Meet Aastha Singh

Meet Aastha Singh
1

Meet IAS Aastha Singh, who hails from Panchkula in Haryana. She cleared India's toughest examination UPSC, in her very first attempt and without any formal coaching. Her story is inspirational, for how a DU student worked hard to achieve a dream to become an IAS officer.

2.Aastha Singh Family

Aastha Singh Family
2

Aastha Singh's family’s ancestral home is in Kushaha Kanaura village, Jaunpur district of Uttar Pradesh. Her father, Brijesh Singh, is the the Quality Head at a pharmaceutical company. Her mother, Shalini Singh is a homemaker. She also has a sister.

3.Aastha Singh Education

Aastha Singh Education
3

Aastha completed her schooling from Panchkula. She excelled in her academics in school and opted for Commerce in her 11th and 12th standard. She, later moved to Delhi, from where she pursued Bachelor's degree in Economic (Honours). She graduated from prestigious college Sri ram College of Commerce (SRCC), Delhi University.

4.Aastha Singh cleared UPSC in first attempt

Aastha Singh cleared UPSC in first attempt
4

Aastha appeared for Haryana Public Service Commission exam and cleared it in her first attempt, in 2024. She secured an impressive rank, 31. Aastha was selected as an Additional Excise and Taxation Officer (AETO) with the Haryana government. Later, she secured AIR 61 in UPSC CSE examination. She scored 795 marks in the written exams, and 200 marks in the interview, making her total score 995 marks. 

5.Aastha Singh social life

Aastha Singh social life
5

IAS Aastha SIngh is quite active and popular on social media platforms including Instagram. She has 21.9K followers on Instagram, where she often shares pictures of her trips and with family. She has also shared her college day pictures.

