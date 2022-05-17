Meet daily wager’s son who cracked UPSC in first attempt and became IAS officer

IAS Vijay Amruta Kulange initially wanted to pursue a medical degree but he couldn't due to his family's financial conditions.

IAS Success Story: UPSC Civil Services Exam is one of the toughest entrance exams in India. However, if one prepares for it religiously, then he/she can crack it.

It does not matter whether you are rich or poor, you can become an IAS officer if you have that determination.

Such is an inspiring story of IAS Vijay Amruta Kulange who is currently the Collector of Ganjam district in Odisha. He defied the odds to pass the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) in first attempt and became an Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer.