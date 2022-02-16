Meet CS-turned-IAS officer Sonal Goel, who secured AIR 13 in UPSC exam

The Union Public Service Commission's Civil Services Exam is considered to be one of the toughest examinations and students appearing for the exam are often advised to keep the Plan B ready. Today, we are going to talk about IAS Sonal Goel, a resident of Panipat in Haryana, whose father had asked her to keep Plan B ready while preparing for her UPSC exam. However, she didn't need the other plan as she became successful by securing All India Rank 13.