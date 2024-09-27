Meet 5 IITians who left high-paying jobs, cracked UPSC to become IAS, IPS

For these IIT graduates, the prestige of a high-paying job was overshadowed by their desire to make a difference in society
These five individuals, all graduates of the prestigious Indian Institutes of Technology (IIT), left behind lucrative careers to follow the challenging path of civil service, becoming IAS or IPS officers. Their journeys are tales of ambition, perseverance, and a deep-rooted sense of responsibility toward India.
1. Robin Bansal
For many, earning an IIT degree and landing a high-paying job is the ultimate goal. Robin Bansal, however, had different plans. A graduate of IIT, he secured a job with a salary package of Rs 36 lakh per annum. Yet, despite the comfort and prestige, Robin couldn’t shake his desire to serve his country. After four attempts, he finally cracked the UPSC exam, securing the 135th rank. Now, Robin is an IPS officer, and his decision to leave a dream job for a more meaningful career is something he never regrets.
2. Abhishek Surana
Leaving behind the fast-paced world of international finance isn’t something one does lightly. Abhishek Surana did just that. A graduate of IIT Delhi with a degree in Electrical Engineering, Abhishek secured a job with Barclays Investment Bank in Singapore and London. While his colleagues climbed the corporate ladder, Abhishek decided his skills were needed elsewhere— in India. After resigning from his lucrative position, he dedicated himself to UPSC preparations and succeeded, becoming an IAS officer, he got AIR 10. Today, Abhishek serves as the District Collector in Churu, Rajasthan.
3. Rushali Kler
Rushali Kler, a 24-year-old from Jalandhar, was driven by the success and dedication of her mother, Babita Kler, an IAS officer. After completing her B.Tech from Punjab Engineering College, Chandigarh, Rushali cleared the UPSC on her second attempt, securing the 492nd rank. Despite the many challenges, Rushali attributes her success to the constant support and inspiration from her mother, a living example of the power of public service.
4. Abhijeet Singh Yadav
Graduating from IIT and landing a corporate job with a Rs 35 lakh salary seemed like the perfect life for Abhijeet Singh Yadav. But deep down, he knew his destiny lay elsewhere. In his second attempt at the UPSC, Abhijeet secured the 440th rank, rejecting the temptation of corporate comfort to serve his nation. His father’s career in the police force further fueled Abhijeet’s passion for public service.
5. Arth Jain
At just 24 years old, Arth Jain from Madhya Pradesh achieved what many consider impossible. After cracking both the IIT JEE Advanced and the UPSC Civil Service exams, securing an impressive 16th rank in the latter, Arth credits his success to a sustainable preparation strategy. Now Arth is an IAS officer, posted as Assistant Collector, Mandla, MP. Despite opportunities in top corporate firms, Arth's heart was set on serving the country, a decision he stands by wholeheartedly.