Meet 5 IITians who left high-paying jobs, cracked UPSC to become IAS, IPS

For many, earning an IIT degree and landing a high-paying job is the ultimate goal. Robin Bansal, however, had different plans. A graduate of IIT, he secured a job with a salary package of Rs 36 lakh per annum. Yet, despite the comfort and prestige, Robin couldn’t shake his desire to serve his country. After four attempts, he finally cracked the UPSC exam, securing the 135th rank. Now, Robin is an IPS officer, and his decision to leave a dream job for a more meaningful career is something he never regrets.