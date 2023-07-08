Meet 5 doctors, who left practice for UPSC, became IAS officers

Let's get to know these exceptional doctors who changed their lives to become IAS officers, and more
Millions of Indians aspire to pass the UPSC exam and become IAS officers, but it is not easy to crack UPSC exam because it is one of the toughest exams in India.
It is well known that obtaining an MBBS degree is an extremely difficult process that calls for a great deal of discipline and concentration. Nevertheless, some extraordinary students decide to break down stereotypes and take the risky step of joining the government service even after earning their MBBS degrees.
1. Roman Saini
Roman Saini is undoubtedly one of the sharpest minds in the country. He was only 16 years old when he cracked the prestigious AIIMS admissions and booked a seat for himself at the medical college. After completing his MBBS, young Roman Saini worked at the National Drug Dependence Treatment Centre (NDDTC) at AIIMS for 6 months. At 22, Saini embarked upon another challenging quest and cracked the UPSC CSE with All India Rank (AIR) 18 at the mere age of 22. He served as a district collector in Madhya Pradesh.
2. IAS Renu Raj
IAS Renu Raj. She cracked UPSC in her first attempt with AIR 2. Renu Raj left her medical practice to take the UPSC examination. In the hill station of Munnar, Renu Raj is known for taking decisive action against unauthorized building projects and land encroachments. Renu Raj is currently serving as the District Collector of Alappuzha in Kerala after getting married to Sriram Venkataraman, who holds a rank from the UPSC.
3. Dr Sneha Agarwal
Dr Sneha Agarwal: She is a graduate of AIIMS, New Delhi, in 2009. In CSE 2010, she earned an AIR 305. Dr. Sneha's persistence paid off as she received an AIR 1 in CSE 2011 despite all difficulties. She is currently serving as a Commissioner of the Municipal Corporation of Ludhiana in Punjab.
4. Dr Syed Sabahat Azim
Dr Syed Sabahat Azim is a social entrepreneur and a trained doctor who left his position as a 2000-batch IAS officer to start Glocal Healthcare Systems in 2010. He has more than two decades of medical expertise and has received training from IIM Ahmedabad in a variety of subjects, including self-help group training, infrastructure, and financing.
5. Dr. K. Vijayakarthikeyan
Dr. K. Vijayakarthikeyan, a native of Tamil Nadu, successfully transitioned from his background in medicine to the field of civil services. He earned his MBBS in 2009, passed the competitive UPSC CSE in 2010, and joined the esteemed IAS. Dr. Vijayakarthikeyan is now the Secretary of the Tamil Nadu State Human Rights Commission.