HomePhotos

EDUCATION

JEE Main 2026 topper list: Meet Madhav Viradya, Anay Jain & top 5 students who scored perfect 100 percentile

The National Testing Agency (NTA) declared the JEE Mains Result 2026 for Session 1 Paper 1 on Monday. According to the JEE Mains results, 12 students scored a perfect 100 percentile.

Vaishali Shastri | Feb 17, 2026, 08:17 PM IST

1.Madhav Viradiya

Madhav Viradiya
1

Madhav Viradiya hails from Gujarat but is long residing in Mumbai. He is among the 12 candidates who scored a perfect 100 percentile in BE/BTech entrance exams. The 17-year-old student moved to the metropolitan city to achieve his engineering dream and did not choose Kota, the coaching hub for IIT, due to immense competition.  

 

2.Anay Jain

Anay Jain
2

Anay Jain also secured a perfect 100 percentile in JEE-Main 2026. Jain, who hails from Faridabad, is a student at DAV Public School in the city who gives credit to his Mathematics teacher, Vikas Gupta, for his success. For his success, he focused on understanding concepts, regular practice, time management, and remained confident.  

 

3.Bhavesh Patra

Bhavesh Patra
3

JEE Main 2026 results showed that Odisha’s Bhavesh Patra emerged as one of the toppers at the national level and topped the state in the Joint Entrance Examination Main 2026 Session–1. Patra’s key to success has been self-motivation and he studied for around 10 hours every day. 

 

4.Bharat Bansal

Bharat Bansal
4

17-year-old Bharat Bansal from Mansa, Punjab, is a student at Greenland Day Boarding Public School, Bareta. He also took the JEE exam for the first time and wants to pursue computer science at IIT, Bombay. His father, Pankaj Bansal, is a teacher at the Government Primary School at Harinau, Sangrur and his mother, Anita Rani, is a teacher at the Government Primary School, Bareta. 

5.Narendra Babu Gari Mahith

Narendra Babu Gari Mahith
5

Narendra Babu Gari Mahith from Tirupati, Andhra Pradesh has emerged as the national topper in the OBC-NCL category and Deva Srivedh secured the top position in the SC category. This was Mahith’s first attempt at JEE Main who wants to pursue his career in computer science. 

