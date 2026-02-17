JEE Main 2026 topper list: Meet Madhav Viradya, Anay Jain & top 5 students who scored perfect 100 percentile

Sidharth Malhotra pens heartbreaking tribute after his father Sunil Malhotra passes away: 'I am who I am because of you'
Delhi CM Rekha Gupta launches India's first AI-driven comprehensive education model
Team India's Super 8 opponents in T20I World Cup 2026 revealed: Check match dates and venues
Salim Khan health update: Salman Khan's father is 'stable in ICU but under close observation', says Lilavati Hospital doctor
PM Modi–Emmanuel Macron meet: AI, defence, strategic partnership; India–France strengthens bilateral ties | 10 points
Running the Lowest Race on Earth also known as ‘Dead Sea Marathon’: All you need to know about annual event
Rajpal Yadav breaks silence after interim bail from Tihar Jail, expresses gratitude to entire nation and Bollywood for support: 'Agar mujh pe koi aarop hai...' | Watch viral video
Lab grown dimonds shine down on India but old money prefers the real thing, for now
Taming the Tempest: How Stockity Manages Technical Turbulence for Traders
From Vision to Impact: Simran Khokha's Contribution to Semiconductors and Safety Standards
EDUCATION
Vaishali Shastri | Feb 17, 2026, 08:17 PM IST
1.Madhav Viradiya
Madhav Viradiya hails from Gujarat but is long residing in Mumbai. He is among the 12 candidates who scored a perfect 100 percentile in BE/BTech entrance exams. The 17-year-old student moved to the metropolitan city to achieve his engineering dream and did not choose Kota, the coaching hub for IIT, due to immense competition.
2.Anay Jain
Anay Jain also secured a perfect 100 percentile in JEE-Main 2026. Jain, who hails from Faridabad, is a student at DAV Public School in the city who gives credit to his Mathematics teacher, Vikas Gupta, for his success. For his success, he focused on understanding concepts, regular practice, time management, and remained confident.
3.Bhavesh Patra
JEE Main 2026 results showed that Odisha’s Bhavesh Patra emerged as one of the toppers at the national level and topped the state in the Joint Entrance Examination Main 2026 Session–1. Patra’s key to success has been self-motivation and he studied for around 10 hours every day.
4.Bharat Bansal
17-year-old Bharat Bansal from Mansa, Punjab, is a student at Greenland Day Boarding Public School, Bareta. He also took the JEE exam for the first time and wants to pursue computer science at IIT, Bombay. His father, Pankaj Bansal, is a teacher at the Government Primary School at Harinau, Sangrur and his mother, Anita Rani, is a teacher at the Government Primary School, Bareta.
5.Narendra Babu Gari Mahith
Narendra Babu Gari Mahith from Tirupati, Andhra Pradesh has emerged as the national topper in the OBC-NCL category and Deva Srivedh secured the top position in the SC category. This was Mahith’s first attempt at JEE Main who wants to pursue his career in computer science.