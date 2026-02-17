JEE Main 2026 topper list: Meet Ashi Grewal and other top female performers who scored as high as 99.9 percentile

1 . Ashi Grewal

Ashi Grewal of PMSHRI KV Hisar Cantt, Haryana, (2025 pass-out) has created history by securing an outstanding 99.99 percentile in JEE (Main) 2026, emerging as the only female topper. She attributed her JEE Main 2026 success to a preparation strategy that included regular revision, daily practice, and a strong focus on conceptual clarity in Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics. (Image source: Facebook)