JEE Main 2026 topper list: Meet Ashi Grewal and other top female performers who scored as high as 99.9 percentile

Though Ashi Grewal became the only female topper in JEE Main 2026, there were no female candidates who secured a perfect 100 percentile in the exam. Check the female top performers in the JEE Main 2026 Session 1 exam, which was held from January 21 to 30, 2026.

Varsha Agarwal | Feb 17, 2026, 07:32 PM IST

1.Ashi Grewal

Ashi Grewal of PMSHRI KV Hisar Cantt, Haryana, (2025 pass-out) has created history by securing an outstanding 99.99 percentile in JEE (Main) 2026, emerging as the only female topper. She attributed her JEE Main 2026 success to a preparation strategy that included regular revision, daily practice, and a strong focus on conceptual clarity in Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics. (Image source: Facebook)

2.Vaishnavi Kumari

Vaishnavi Kumari has emerged as the Jharkhand State Topper in JEE Main 2026 Session 1, securing an outstanding 99.9775257 percentile, as per the results declared by the National Testing Agency (NTA). She has reportedly studied at Surendranath Centenary School, Ranchi. 

 

3.Hemakshi Kumar

Hemakshi Kumar from Andaman & Nicobar scored 98.66 percentile in JEE Main Session 1. According to Physicswallah, her secret to success is dedication, family support, and consistency. 

4.Khushi Sah

Khushi Sah emerged as the state topper for Nagaland, securing the highest score of 94.5171782, according to results declared by NTA .

