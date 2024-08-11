Search icon
Inside pics of Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant's luxurious honeymoon resort, price per night is Rs 31 lakh

The newlywed couple is reportedly staying at Casa Las Olas, an opulent Four Seasons resort located in the picturesque Guanacaste region.

  Aug 11, 2024, 01:41 PM IST

Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani's youngest son Anant Ambani, on July 12, tied the knot with Radhika Merchant in what is being called the world's most expensive wedding to date. Following their extravagant wedding celebrations and their appearance at the Paris Olympics 2024, newlyweds Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant have reportedly flown to Costa Rica for a lavish honeymoon.

1. Casa Las Olas

Casa Las Olas
The newlywed couple is reportedly staying at Casa Las Olas, an opulent Four Seasons resort located in the picturesque Guanacaste region. 

2. Breathtaking scenery

Breathtaking scenery
The resort, which is only open to visitors, is renowned for its opulent amenities and breathtaking scenery.

3. Luxurious Casa Del Coco Five-Bedroom Residence

Luxurious Casa Del Coco Five-Bedroom Residence
Excluding resort fees and taxes, rates range from around Rs 1.3 lakh per night for the Terraza Room to up to Rs 31 lakh per night for the luxurious Casa Del Coco Five-Bedroom Residence, as per the Financial Express report.

4. Tropical courtyard

Tropical courtyard
Casa Las Olas is a luxurious resort with views of Prieta Bay. It combines cosmopolitan elegance with homely comfort and has a lot of open spaces, palm trees, and a tropical courtyard.

5. Master bedroom

Master bedroom
The master bedrooms offer a view of the cliffs and waters of Virador Beach. The property also has a state-of-the-art media room and an extensive outdoor entertaining area surrounded by a majestic 100-foot pool.

 

6. 18-hole golf course

18-hole golf course
Guests can immerse themselves in a range of activities, including culinary demonstrations, a premier 18-hole golf course, guided kayak tours, and nature-inspired excursions. 

 

7. Eco-friendly initiatives

Eco-friendly initiatives
The resort is also committed to environmental sustainability, incorporating various eco-friendly initiatives.

 

