Indian colleges that Google prefers for hiring other than IITs

While IITs undoubtedly hold a strong reputation, Google actively recruits from a diverse pool of talent across India. Here are some prominent institutions that frequently feature on Google's hiring radar:
1. Birla Institute of Technology and Science (BITS), Pilani
BITS Pilani is renowned for its strong focus on engineering and technology. It has consistently produced graduates with excellent technical skills and innovative thinking, making them attractive candidates for tech giants like Google.
2. National Institute of Technology (NIT) Trichy
NIT Trichy is one of the top NITs in India, known for its rigorous academic programs and high standards in engineering education. Its graduates are well-regarded for their technical prowess and problem-solving abilities.
3. Delhi Technological University (DTU), Delhi
Formerly known as Delhi College of Engineering (DCE), DTU is another prestigious institution that Google looks at for hiring. DTU offers strong programs in computer science and engineering, producing highly competent graduates.
4. Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT), Vellore
VIT is known for its comprehensive engineering programs and strong emphasis on practical learning. The institution's curriculum is designed to prepare students for industry challenges, making VIT graduates attractive to companies like Google.
5. Anna University, Chennai
Anna University is a premier public state university in Chennai, offering diverse engineering and technology programs. Renowned for academic excellence and strong industry connections.