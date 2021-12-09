Indian Army TGC Recruitment 2021: Apply for 40 posts at joinindianarmy.nic.in – Check salary, eligibility and last date

In a good news for those who are looking for job opportunities in Indian Army for 135th Technical Graduate Course (TGC-135).

Indian Army recently released an Official Notification for Engineering Graduates for 135th Technical Graduate Course (TGC-135) commencing in Jul 2022 at Indian Military Academy (IMA), Dehradun. Interested candidates can apply on or before January 04, 2022. Eligible candidates can apply through the official website, joinindianarmy.nic.in.

1. Indian Army TGC 134th Course Vacancy 2021 Details

Post: 135th Technical Graduates Course (TGC) (commencing in Jul 2022) No. of Vacancy: 40 Pay Scale: 56100 – 1,77,500/- Level 10

2. Indian Army Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria:

Candidate must have passed the relevant Engineering Degree course or in the final year of Engineering Degree course. Age Limit: 20 to 27 years

3. Indian Army Recruitment 2021 How to Apply:

Interested candidates may apply online through the website joinindianarmy.nic.in from December 06, 2021 to January 04, 2022.

4. Indian Army Recruitment 2021 Selection Process:

Selection will be based on PET, SSB Interview and Medical Exam.

5. Indian Army Notification 2021: Important Dates