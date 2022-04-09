Indian Army Recruitment 2022: Check vacancies; salary up to Rs 25,500

The last date to apply is set at May 1, 2022 (30 days from the date of publication of the notification).
The Indian Army HQ 101 Area Shillong Civilian has invited applications for the recruitment to the post of MTS (Multi Tasking Staff) Messenger and Steno Grade 2.
1. Vacancy Details
MTS (Messenger) - 4
OBC - 2
SC - 1
ESM - 1
Steno Grade-II - 1
OBC - 1
2. Eligibility Criteria
MTS (Messenger ) - Students who are 10th Passed
Steno Grade-II - Candidates who are 12th Passed and can do dictation for 10 mins of 30 wpm and transcription of 50 mins in English, 65 mins in Hindi on computer.
3. Age Limit
Candidates participating in the recruitment drive should not be less than 18 and more than 25 years of age.
4. Salary
The salary for selected MTS will vary from Rs 5,200 to Rs 20,200, whereas the salary for selected Stenographers will be Rs 25,500.
5. When to Apply?
Candidates who are 10th and 12th pass can apply. The last date to apply is set at May 1, 2022 (30 days from the date of publication of the notification).
6. Selection Process
Screening of Documents
Written Exam
Character Verification
Medical Exam