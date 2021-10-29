India Post Recruitment 2021: Apply for various posts at indiapost.gov.in â€“ Check salary, eligibility, last date India Post has invited applications for various posts, including postal assistant, sorting assistant, multi-tasking staff, and postman in Delhi Oct 29, 2021, 12:26 PM IST India Post Recruitment 2021: Delhi Postal Circle is inviting applications for 221 Postal Assistant/Sorting Assistant, MTS and Postman Vacancy under Sports Quota. The last date to apply for the recruitment is November 12, 2021. Interested candidates can apply through the official website, indiapost.gov.in

1. Delhi Postal Circle Recruitment 2021 Details

Post: Postal Assistant/Sorting Assistant (PA/SA) No. of Vacancy: 72 Pay Scale: 25500 – 81000/- Level – 4 Post: Postman No. of Vacancy: 90 Pay Scale: 21700 – 69100/- Level – 3 Post: MTS No. of Vacancy: 59 Pay Scale: 18000 – 56900/- Level-1



2. Delhi Postal Circle Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria:

Postal Assistant/Sorting Assistant/Postman: Candidate must have done class 12th from a recognized Board and Sports Qualification. Age Limit: 18 to 27 years MTS: Candidate must have done class 10th from a recognized Board and Sports Qualification. Age Limit: 18 to 25 years Application Fee: Pay the Examination fee through Challan at Any Head Post Office. For All Candidates: 100/-



3. Delhi Postal Circle Recruitment 2021: How to Apply

How to Apply: Interested candidates may apply in prescribed application form along with self-attested all relevant documents and original fee receipt send to Assistant Director (R&E), O/o the Chief Postmaster General, Delhi Circle, Meghdoot Bhawan, New Delhi-110001 on or before November 12, 2021.



4. Delhi Postal Circle Recruitment 2021 Selection Process:

Selection will be based on sports qualification. First preference to those candidates, who have represented the country in an International Competition with the clearance of the Department of Youth Affairs and Sports.



