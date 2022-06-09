Search icon
Which is the best university in India? Hint: Not IIT or IIM

OP Jindal Global University is the best private university in India. Know more about QS rankings.

  • DNA Web Team
    •  
  • |
    •  
  • Jun 09, 2022, 10:21 AM IST

 

 

 

 

 

 

1. IISc Bangalore best university in India

IISc Bangalore best university in India
1/5

Though IITs and IIMs are the most popular universities in India, with their alumni spearheading global corporate behemoths, they are not the best Indian universities as per the prestigious QS World University Rankings. Quacquarelli Symonds (QS), London based global higher education analyst, on Thursday released the 19th edition of the world's most consulted international university rankings. 2 campuses of Indian Institute of Technology made it to the top 200. But the highest ranking was bagged by the Indian Institute of Science, Bangalore (IISc Bangalore).

2. IIT Bombay, IIT Delhi other universities in QS top 100.

IIT Bombay, IIT Delhi other universities in QS top 100.
2/5

IISc Bangalore emerged as the fastest growing South Asian university, having jumped 31 places. IISs Bangalore was ranked 155 on the QS World University Rankings list, surpassing IIT Bombay and IIT Delhi by a substantial margin.

3. IIT Kanpur has been ranked 264 in India.

IIT Kanpur has been ranked 264 in India.
3/5

The IIT Kanpur has risen thirteen places to its highest position (264) in the history of these rankings, while the IIT Roorkee rose 31 places to its highest rank ever (369).

4. IIT Guwahati has gained 11 places.

IIT Guwahati has gained 11 places.
4/5

The rankings revealed that IIT Guwahati has gained eleven places, reaching its best result of all the editions of the QS World University Rankings while IIT Indore is the highest-ranking debutant in this edition, placed 396th globally.

5. Which is the best private university in India?

Which is the best private university in India?
5/5

OP Jindal Global University has emerged as the highest ranked private university in India. 

