Which is the best university in India? Hint: Not IIT or IIM

Though IITs and IIMs are the most popular universities in India, with their alumni spearheading global corporate behemoths, they are not the best Indian universities as per the prestigious QS World University Rankings. Quacquarelli Symonds (QS), London based global higher education analyst, on Thursday released the 19th edition of the world's most consulted international university rankings. 2 campuses of Indian Institute of Technology made it to the top 200. But the highest ranking was bagged by the Indian Institute of Science, Bangalore (IISc Bangalore).