IAS vs PCS: Salary, benefits and power in India

In India, civil services play a vital role in the governance and administration of the country. Among the various civil services, IAS and the PCS are two prominent categories that attract many aspirants. Both IAS and PCS officers are responsible for implementing government policies, maintaining law and order, and ensuring effective administration. However, they operate at different levels of government.

In this article we will tell you the key diffences between IAS and PCS officer.