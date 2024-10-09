IAS vs PCS: Salary, benefits and power in India

Here's difference between IAS and PCS officers
In India, civil services play a vital role in the governance and administration of the country. Among the various civil services, IAS and the PCS are two prominent categories that attract many aspirants. Both IAS and PCS officers are responsible for implementing government policies, maintaining law and order, and ensuring effective administration. However, they operate at different levels of government.
In this article we will tell you the key diffences between IAS and PCS officer.
1. What is IAS and how to become one?
IAS stands for Indian Administrative Service. It is one of the premier civil services in India, responsible for the administration of the government and implementation of policies. IAS officers hold key positions in the government, ranging from district collectors to secretaries in various ministries. To become an IAS officer, one must clear the Civil Services Examination conducted by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC). The process involves three stages: the Preliminary Examination, the Main Examination, and the Personality Test (interview). Candidates need to have a bachelor's degree from a recognized university and must be between 21 and 32 years old, with some relaxations for certain categories.
2. What is PCS and how to become one?
PCS stands for Provincial Civil Services. It refers to state-level civil services in India, which manage the administration at the state level. PCS officers are responsible for implementing government policies and maintaining law and order in their respective states. To become a PCS officer, one must clear the state-level civil services examination, which varies from state to state but generally includes a preliminary exam, a main exam, and an interview. The eligibility criteria usually include a bachelor's degree and an age limit similar to that of IAS exams, although specific requirements may differ by state.
3. What is the difference between IAS and PCS?
The main difference between IAS and PCS officers lies in their jurisdiction and the level of authority. IAS officers are part of the central government and can hold positions across the country, while PCS officers operate within a specific state. IAS officers typically have a broader scope of responsibility and higher authority, especially in matters of policy-making and administration. In terms of power, IAS officers generally have more authority compared to PCS officers, as they can be assigned to key roles at the central and state levels, whereas PCS officers primarily focus on state administration.
4. IAS and PCS salary
IAS officer gets the pay scale of the central government. After the seventh pay scale, the salary of an IAS officer ranges from Rs 56100 to Rs 2.5 lakh per month. On the other hand, PCS officers get the pay scale of the state government. The salary of PCS officers is different in different states. If we talk about Uttar Pradesh, the salary of a PCS officer here ranges from Rs 56,000 to Rs 1,32,000. The highest pay level of any PCS officer ranges from Rs 1,82,200 to Rs 2,24,100.
5. Power in India
IAS officers hold the rank of secretary, additional secretary, joint secretary or deputy secretary whereas PCS officers hold the rank of deputy collector, sub-divisional magistrate or district magistrate. The roles and responsibilities of an IAS officer are wider in scope as compared to those of a PCS officer. The role of an IAS officer is not just limited to a particular state or province; rather they can be posted anywhere in the country. On the other hand, the role of a PCS officer is limited to the respective state or province.