Good news for Reliance Jio users: Mukesh Ambani offers 5 best Jio plans under Rs 300 with unlimited...

Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Jio is the largest telecom operator in India and the company has revolutionised the way Indians use smartphones. Reliance Jio has reached a major milestone, with its subscriber base growing to 490 million. Jio recently changed its range of recharge options, which led to price increases for many plans. However, Jio still provides several affordable deals.
Here are the top 5 Jio plans under Rs 300 with unlimited voice calls, lots of data, and many more benefits:
1. Jio's Rs 299 recharge plan
Customers can try Rs 299 recharge plan from Jio that has a 28-day validity period. Under this plan, you can enjoy unlimited calling to any network. Jio also provides 42GB of data, which offers 1.5GB internet every day. For OTT users, this package offers 100 SMS for free in addition to free subscriptions to Jio Cinema, Jio TV, and Jio Cloud.
2. Jio's Rs 249 recharge plan
Jio's Rs 249 plan offers 28GB of data (1GB per day) and a 28-day validity period. Free memberships to Jio Cinema, Jio TV, and Jio Cloud are also given to users.
3. Jio's Rs 122 recharge plan
Reliance Jio Rs 122 plan offers 1GB of data per day. The plan is valid for 28 days- which is roughly a month. This plan is ideal for users who require a steady data supply throughout the month without breaking the bank. However, it is important to note that this plan does not include voice calling or free SMS benefits.
4. Jio's Rs 189 recharge plan
Reliance Jio offers an attractive Rs 189 plan, offering 2GB of data, unlimited calling, free roaming, and 300 free SMS. Jio customers also get access to Jio's supplementary apps such as Jio TV, Jio Cinema, and Jio Cloud.
5. Jio's Rs 198 recharge plan
Jio's Rs 198 plan offers users 28 GB across two weeks while the pack is active. The plan features unlimited voice calls and 100 SMSs per day. Users can avail 2 GB of high-speed data per day. The total amount of data available is 28 GB, spread across 14 days.