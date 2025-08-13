From IAS Kanishak Kataria to IAS Ajay Kumar: 5 IITians who left high-paying jobs to fulfill UPSC dream

White House finalises US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin's high-stake meeting location, it is to be held in...
EDUCATION
Meemansa Shehkawat | Aug 13, 2025, 09:12 AM IST
1.IAS Kanishak Kataria
A renowned name, Kanishak Kataria is an alumnus of IIT-Bombay. In 2018, he cleared the UPSC Civil Service Exam with an All India Rank (AIR) 1. In 2010, he had clinched an impressive AIR 44 in IIT-JEE. At present, he is serving as an IAS officer in the Rajasthan cadre.
2.Gaurav Agarwal
An alumnus of the prestigious IIT-Kanpur, Gaurav Agarwal had cracked the civil service exam on his very first attempt and was selected for the Indian Police Service (IPS). However, he again took the UPSC exam, this time, clinching an AIR 1 and fulfilling his dream of becoming an IAS officer.
3.Praveen Kumar
A native of Bihar's Jamui, IAS Praveen Kumar studied from IIT-Kanpur. In 2020, he first attempted the UPSC exam, emerging successful. His journey, paved with dedication and passion, is an inspiration to everyone.
4.Raj Kumar
A 1987-batch IAS officer, IAS Raj Kumar is an alumnus of IIT-Kanpur. He is a native of Uttar Pradesh's Budaun district. Kumar had previously served as the Chief Secretary of Gujarat.
5.Ajay Kumar
Ajay Kumar, the current chairman of the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC), is an alumnus of IIT-Kanpur. He has had served as the Defence Secretary of India. Kumar is an IAS officer of the 1985-batch.