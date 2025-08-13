Twitter
EDUCATION

From IAS Kanishak Kataria to IAS Ajay Kumar: 5 IITians who left high-paying jobs to fulfill UPSC dream

You must have come across numerous success stories of individuals who fought against setbacks to clear UPSC-CSE. In this article, we will talk about IITians who chose to pursue UPSC civil service exam , emerging as inspirations for those who want to chase their dreams.

Meemansa Shehkawat | Aug 13, 2025, 09:12 AM IST

1.IAS Kanishak Kataria

IAS Kanishak Kataria
1

A renowned name, Kanishak Kataria is an alumnus of IIT-Bombay. In 2018, he cleared the UPSC Civil Service Exam with an All India Rank (AIR) 1. In 2010, he had clinched an impressive AIR 44 in IIT-JEE. At present, he is serving as an IAS officer in the Rajasthan cadre. 

2.Gaurav Agarwal

Gaurav Agarwal
2

An alumnus of the prestigious IIT-Kanpur, Gaurav Agarwal had cracked the civil service exam on his very first attempt and was selected for the Indian Police Service (IPS). However, he again took the UPSC exam, this time, clinching an AIR 1 and fulfilling his dream of becoming an IAS officer. 

3.Praveen Kumar

Praveen Kumar
3

A native of Bihar's Jamui, IAS Praveen Kumar studied from IIT-Kanpur. In 2020, he first attempted the UPSC exam, emerging successful. His journey, paved with dedication and passion, is an inspiration to everyone. 

4.Raj Kumar

Raj Kumar
4

A 1987-batch IAS officer, IAS Raj Kumar is an alumnus of IIT-Kanpur. He is a native of Uttar Pradesh's Budaun district. Kumar had previously served as the Chief Secretary of Gujarat. 

5.Ajay Kumar

Ajay Kumar
5

Ajay Kumar, the current chairman of the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC), is an alumnus of IIT-Kanpur. He has had served as the Defence Secretary of India. Kumar is an IAS officer of the 1985-batch. 

