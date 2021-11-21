From being refused Class 12 admit card to clearing UPSC exam: Meet IAS officer Nitin Shakya

IAS Success Stories: Meet IAS officer Nitin Shakya who was refused a Class 12 admit card.
The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) examination is one of the prestigious examinations in India and lakhs of students appear for it every year, but very few students are able to clear it.
Today, we will talk about Nitin Shakya, who faced failure in his UPSC exams. However, he was determined and worked his way and tasted success in his third attempt.
1. He was refused admit card in Class 12th
Nitin Shakya in class 12th was refused the admit card as the principal of his school though he will definitely fail in the exam.
Nitin's mother requested the school, then he was allowed to sit in the exam. This incident of his school life proved to be the turning point in the life of Nitin Shakya. He not only passed the exam, but also topped in many subjects in class 12th.
2. Class 12th result
Nitin's class 12th result increased his confidence and he felt that he can achieve anything on the basis of hard work. After this, he appeared for the Medical Entrance Exam (PMT) in which he secured a good rank. After clearing the medical entrance exam, Nitin Shakya got admission to Maulana Azad Medical College and obtained an MBBS degree. After this, he also did postgraduation in Anesthesia.
3. Free medical treatment
After becoming a doctor, Nitin Shakya used to go to the slum areas for the treatment of children. He used to give free treatment to poor children, but he realized that those children also need better education and other facilities. After this, he decided to become an IAS officer.
4. Third attempt
Nitin Shakya started preparing for UPSC and used to practice medical along with it. In the first attempt, he cleared the prelims and mains examination, but he could not be selected in the final result with only 10 marks. In his third attempt in 2018, Nitin cleared became an IAS after passing the exam.
5. How to prepare
Nitin says that if you are determined to do something, then due to hard work, you can definitely achieve it. According to Nitin, to clear the UPSC exam, candidates will need hard work, better strategy and a positive approach. The self-confidence of the candidate also plays a very important role in competitive examinations.