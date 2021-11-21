From being refused Class 12 admit card to clearing UPSC exam: Meet IAS officer Nitin Shakya

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) examination is one of the prestigious examinations in India and lakhs of students appear for it every year, but very few students are able to clear it.

Today, we will talk about Nitin Shakya, who faced failure in his UPSC exams. However, he was determined and worked his way and tasted success in his third attempt.