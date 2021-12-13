Central Railway Recruitment 2021: Apply for 21 posts at rrccr.com - Check eligibility, selection process

2/6

Level 5/4: The candidate must have minimum graduation in any faculty from a recognised university.

Level 3/2: The candidate must have passed Class 12th or have passed Matriculation plus Course completed Act Apprenticeship or have passed Matriculation plus ITI approved by NCVT/SCVT.

Age Limit: The candidate should be between 18 years to 25 years of age as of January 1, 2022.