Central Railway Recruitment 2021: Apply for 21 posts at rrccr.com - Check eligibility, selection process

Central Railway, Railway Recruitment Cell is inviting applications for Level 5/4, 3/2 against sports quota.

If you are looking for a job opening, we have just the opportunity for you! Central Railway, Railway Recruitment Cell has begun the recruitment process for Level 5/4, 3/2 against sports quota. Interested candidates can apply online through the official website of RRC CR, rrccr.com. The last date to apply is December 27, 2021. This recruitment drive will fill up 21 posts in Central Railway.

1. Central Railway Recruitment 2021: Vacancy Details

Central Railway, Railway Recruitment Cell has invited applications from candidates to apply for Level 5/4, 3/2 against sports quota.

Level 5/4: 3 Posts

Level 3/2: 18 Posts

2. Central Railway Recruitment 2021: Eligibility Criteria

Level 5/4: The candidate must have minimum graduation in any faculty from a recognised university.

Level 3/2: The candidate must have passed Class 12th or have passed Matriculation plus Course completed Act Apprenticeship or have passed Matriculation plus ITI approved by NCVT/SCVT.

Age Limit: The candidate should be between 18 years to 25 years of age as of January 1, 2022. 

3. Selection Process

The selection process is based on trial and after trial of candidates, only fit candidates (securing 25 or more, out of 40 marks) shall be assessed for the next stage of recruitment. Candidates declared not fit by the trial committee, will not be assessed further by the recruitment committee.

4. Application Fees

All the candidates will have to pay the application fee of Rs 500 with a provision of refunding Rs 400 to those who are found eligible as per notification and actually appear in the trail. For candidates belonging to SC/ST/Ex-Servicemen/ PwD/ Women category, the application fee is Rs 250.

5. Important dates

The registration process will begin on December 13 and will end on December 27, 2021. 

6. Notification:

Central Railway Recruitment 2021 Detailed Notification Here: rrccr.com 

