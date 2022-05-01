Search icon
BSF Recruitment 2021: Apply for Group-B posts, salary up to Rs 1,42,400, know eligibility, steps to apply

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies on BSF’s recruitment portal rectt.bsf.gov.in till June 8.

Border Security Force (BSF) is inviting applications for 90 (Group-B posts in BSF engineering set up 2020-21) Inspector (Architect), Sub Inspector (Works) and Junior Engineer/Sub Inspector (Electrical) posts. The last date to apply is June 08, 2022.  

Inspector (Architect): 01 post    

Pay Scale: 44900 – 142400/- Level-7

Sub Inspector (Works): 57 posts              

Pay Scale: 35400 – 112400/- Level-6

Junior Engineer/Sub Inspector (Electrical): 32 posts       

Pay Scale: 35400 – 112400/- Level-6

Sub Inspector (Works): The candidate must have passed a three-year Diploma in Civil Engineering from an Institute recognized by the Central or State Government.

Sub Inspector (Electrical): The candidate must have passed a three-year Diploma in Electrical Engineering from an Institute recognized by the Central or State Governments

Inspector (Architect): The candidate must have a degree in architecture from a recognized University or Institution and registered with the Council of Architecture under the Architects Act, 1972

Pay Examination fee through Net Banking, Credit/Debit Card OR E-Challan

For Gen/OBC/EWS: 200/-            

For Female/SC/ST/Ex-S: No Fee

How to Apply: Interested candidates may apply online through the BSF Official website rectt.bsf.gov.in.

Selection will be based on Written Exam. Checking of Testimonials/documents, Measurement of Physical Standard (PST) and Detailed Medical Examination (DME).

BSF Recruitment 2022 notification: docs.bsf.gov.in 

