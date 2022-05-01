BSF Recruitment 2021: Apply for Group-B posts, salary up to Rs 1,42,400, know eligibility, steps to apply

2/4

Sub Inspector (Works): The candidate must have passed a three-year Diploma in Civil Engineering from an Institute recognized by the Central or State Government.

Sub Inspector (Electrical): The candidate must have passed a three-year Diploma in Electrical Engineering from an Institute recognized by the Central or State Governments

Inspector (Architect): The candidate must have a degree in architecture from a recognized University or Institution and registered with the Council of Architecture under the Architects Act, 1972