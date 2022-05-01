BSF Recruitment 2021: Apply for Group-B posts, salary up to Rs 1,42,400, know eligibility, steps to apply

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies on BSF’s recruitment portal rectt.bsf.gov.in till June 8.
Border Security Force (BSF) is inviting applications for 90 (Group-B posts in BSF engineering set up 2020-21) Inspector (Architect), Sub Inspector (Works) and Junior Engineer/Sub Inspector (Electrical) posts. The last date to apply is June 08, 2022.
1. BSF Recruitment 2022 Details
Inspector (Architect): 01 post
Pay Scale: 44900 – 142400/- Level-7
Sub Inspector (Works): 57 posts
Pay Scale: 35400 – 112400/- Level-6
Junior Engineer/Sub Inspector (Electrical): 32 posts
Pay Scale: 35400 – 112400/- Level-6
2. Eligibility Criteria
Sub Inspector (Works): The candidate must have passed a three-year Diploma in Civil Engineering from an Institute recognized by the Central or State Government.
Sub Inspector (Electrical): The candidate must have passed a three-year Diploma in Electrical Engineering from an Institute recognized by the Central or State Governments
Inspector (Architect): The candidate must have a degree in architecture from a recognized University or Institution and registered with the Council of Architecture under the Architects Act, 1972
3. Application Fee
Pay Examination fee through Net Banking, Credit/Debit Card OR E-Challan
For Gen/OBC/EWS: 200/-
For Female/SC/ST/Ex-S: No Fee
How to Apply: Interested candidates may apply online through the BSF Official website rectt.bsf.gov.in.
4. Selection Process
Selection will be based on Written Exam. Checking of Testimonials/documents, Measurement of Physical Standard (PST) and Detailed Medical Examination (DME).
BSF Recruitment 2022 notification: docs.bsf.gov.in