Educational qualifications of these Bollywood actors will leave you surprised, check list here

Bollywood actors are always presumed to be people who dropped out of schools and colleges and invested most of their time in pursuing a career in acting. While it is true for many actors like Alia Bhatt who dropped out from 12th class, Arjun Kapoor failed his class 12 and more. Although not all actors are like that, some of the Bollywood actors are highly educated.

Read: AHSEC released Assam HS Board Exam 2023 timetable: Exam dates, timing, other details for Class 12 board exam here

Here is a list of ten highly educated Bollywood actors: