Educational qualifications of these Bollywood actors will leave you surprised, check list here

Here is a list of ten highly educated Bollywood actors.
Bollywood actors are always presumed to be people who dropped out of schools and colleges and invested most of their time in pursuing a career in acting. While it is true for many actors like Alia Bhatt who dropped out from 12th class, Arjun Kapoor failed his class 12 and more. Although not all actors are like that, some of the Bollywood actors are highly educated.
1. John Abraham
John Abraham known for his dashing looks and action films has an MBA degree. After completing his schooling at the Bombay Scottish School in Mumbai, the 'Ek Villain Returns' actor pursued his graduation from Jai Hind College, University of Mumbai, and then got an MBA degree from MET Institute of Management, Bombay. (Photo: File)
2. Sara Ali Khan
In the list of highly educated actors, one name comes from Nawab's clan. The newbie in B-town, Sara Ali Khan is one of the most well-read actors of this generation. Khan made her debut with Kedarnath opposite Sushant Singh Rajput in 2018. She studied history and political science at Columbia University in New York and completed her degree in three years. (Photo: File)
3. Soha Ali Khan
There is one more of the nawabs who have an impressive list of academic milestones. Soha Ali Khan, daughter of veteran actor Sharmila Tagore, and cricketer Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi, sister of Saif Ali Khan attended The British School, in New Delhi, studied modern history at Balliol College, Oxford and earned a master's degree in International Relations from the London School of Economics and Political Science. (Photo: File)
4. Shah Rukh Khan
We talk about highly educated Bollywood actors and King Khan does not pop up as impossible. The Badshah of the B-town, Shah Rukh Khan did his schooling at St. Columba's School in central Delhi and excelled in his studies and in sports such as hockey and football. He even earned the school's highest award, the Sword of Honour. He then went to Hansraj College to pursue his Bachelor's degree in economics. Master's degree in mass communication at Jamia Millia Islamia. (Photo: File)
5. Parineeti Chopra
Parineeti Chopra is also a highly educated Bollywood actor. She studied at the Convent of Jesus and Mary, Ambala. At the age of 17, Chopra received a triple honours degree in business, finance and economics from Manchester Business School, England. Chopra is also a trained Hindustani classical singer with a BA Honours in music. (Photo: File)
6. Ayushmann Khurrana
Ayushmann Khurrana studied at St John's High School, Chandigarh and DAV College, Chandigarh. Khurrana majored in English literature and did his master's degree in Mass Communication from the School of Communication Studies, Punjab University. (Photo: File)
7. Vidya Balan
Admired for the choice of her roles in movies, Vidya Balan won hearts with her extraordinary performance in films like Dirty Picture, Mission Mangal, and more. Balan is among the highly educated actors of Bollywood, Her initial education was done at St. Anthony Girls' High School, Mumbai. She did her bachelor's degree in sociology from St. Xavier's College and later earned a Master's degree from the University of Mumbai. (Photo: File)
8. Amitabh Bacchan
Last but certainly not least, the list is incomplete with Amitabh Bacchan. Amitabh Bacchan comes from a family of learned people. Following the footsteps of his parents, Amitabh Bacchan did his schooling at the Boys' High School & College in Allahabad and Sherwood College in Nainital. After schooling, he went to Kirori Mal College at the University of Delhi in Delhi. He graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree from Kirori Mal College in 1962. (Photo: File)