Here are 5 courses Biology students can opt for after Class 12 except MBBS

Here are some such courses for biology students to opt for other than MBBS.
After the declaration of the NEET UG 2022 Result, candidates are waiting for the counselling process to commence. Although NEET aspirants primarily aim for MBBS courses, there are a lot of other options for biology students to opt for after completing Class 12 if not MBBS.
1. Bachelor of Dental Surgery (BDS) | Photo: Pixabay
Dentistry is the most popular career option after MBBS. This course deals with the field of oral healthcare.
2. Genetic Engineering (BTech) | Photo: Pixabay
Genetic Engineering is a branch of biotechnology. This subject essentially deals with modifying, introducing, and altering genetic materials.
3. Bachelor of Veterinary Science (BVSc) | Photo: Pixabay
Veterinary Sciences deals with the medical aspects of animal anatomy. This also is a popular career path for biology students.
4. Bachelor of Ayurvedic Medicine and Surgery (BAMS) | Photo: Pixabay
Ayurvedic medicine is also an emerging field of study. More and more people are showing interest these days in understanding the concepts of Ayurveda and Ayurvedic medicines. This subject gives an in-depth understanding of anatomy, physiology, toxicology, pharmacology, and the history of the Ayurvedic system.
5. Bachelor of Science in Nursing | Photo: Pixabay
Nursing is another of the most popular courses in Biology after class 12, you can pursue one of three nursing courses: Auxiliary Nursery & Midwife Diploma (ANM), General Nursing and Midwife (GNM), or BSc Nursing.