Aligarh Muslim University foundation day: Famous personalities who studied here

Aligarh Muslim University, established as the Muhammadan Anglo-Oriental College in 1875 by Sir Syed Ahmad Khan, starting functioning on May 24, 1920.
Today is the foundation day of Aligarh Muslim University, one of India's premier educational institutions, founded by Sir Syed Ahmed Khan. The university established as the Muhammadan Anglo-Oriental College in 1875 by Sir Syed Ahmad Khan, starting functioning on May 24, 1920.
Many eminent personalities from this university have illuminated themselves and the name of the university in the world, including many famous people not only from India but also from Pakistan.
Read | Jamsetji Tata Death Anniversary: What inspired him to build the iconic Taj Hotels
1. Aligarh Muslim University established in 1920
Sir Syed Ahmed Khan realised the need of modern education for Muslims after the revolution of 1857 and started by opening schools. After this, in 1877 he established the Mohammedan Anglo-Oriental College in Aligarh, which was transformed into the Aligarh Muslim University on May 24, 1920. But long before that, in 1898 Sir Syed Ahmed Khan had left this world.
2. Several eminent personalities have studied here
Aligarh Muslim University has established itself as a good institution across the country with its excellent education. Not only India but many big names from Pakistan are also associated with this university. In India too, many eminent persons from diverse fields have studied from Aligarh Muslim University. This includes people in the field of cinema, writing, sports and politics.
3. Famous alumni from the university
People associated with cinema like Habib Tanveer, Jan Nisar Akhtar, Shakeel Badayuni, Khwaja Ahmed Abbas, K Asif, Dilip Tahil, Naseeruddin Shah, Javed Akhtar, have studied from Aligarh University. At the same time, some prominent writers like Saadat Hasan Manto, Raja Rao, Irfan Habib, Ahmed Ali, Munir Chaudhary, Syed Mujtaba Ali, Ali Sardar Jafri have also studied from this university.
4. Renowned sportsperson from Aligarh Muslim University
There are many such names in sports which are associated with Aligarh Muslim University. The biggest sporting name in the country, hockey magician Dhyan Chand has also studied here. From the field of hockey, players like Akhtar Hussain, Zafar Iqbal, BP Govinda, Joginder Singh have studied here.
Lala Amarnath, Syed Mushtaq Ali and Wazir Ali from cricket, Ghaus Mohammad from tennis, shooter Annu Raj Singh have also studied from this university.
5. Pakistani celebrities who studied here
Pakistan's first Prime Minister Liaquat Ali Khan, freedom fighter Khan Abdul Ghaffar Khan, popularly known as Frontier Gandhi, former Prime Minister of Pakistan Khwaja Nizamuddin, Pakistan's second President Ayub Khan and fifth President Fazal Elahi Chaudhry have studied here.
Apart from this, many writers, artists and scientists from Pakistan have also studied in Aligarh Muslim University.
6. Aligarh Muslim University ranks among top universities
Aligarh Muslim University is spread over an area of 467.6 hectares in Aligarh city of Uttar Pradesh. It has seven big colleges. Most of its staff and students live in this university. These are 19 halls of residence with 80 hostels for students.
Many facilities have been provided in every hall like reading room, library, sports club among others. Last year itself, Aligarh Muslim University ranked 801 in the QS World University Rankings and ranked 10th in India in the National Institutional Ranking Framework.
(Image Source: IANS)
7. Minority educational institution
Aligarh Muslim University has been recognized as an Institution of National Importance under the Seventh Schedule of the Indian Constitution. In 1967, the Constitution Bench of the Supreme Court clarified in its judgment that Aligarh Muslim University is not a minority educational institution. But later there were different decisions on it.
In 2019, the Supreme Court again gave it the status of a minority educational institution. Whereas from the beginning till now, students of other religions have also been studying in this university.