NEET UG 2022 Result LIVE Update: NTA NEET UG 2022 anytime soon at neet.nta.nic.in; official link, other details here

NTA NEET UG 2022 Result | Photo: Pixabay

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will declare the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) UG 2022 result soon today at the official website -- neet.nta.nic.in. Candidates must note that along with the NEET UG 2022 result, NTA will also release the final answer key on September 7. The NEET UG 2022 exam was conducted on July 17.

As many as 18.72 lakh candidates registered for the NEET UG exam and 95 percent of candidates appeared for the exam, as per NTA.

The medical entrance exam was conducted in 497 Indian cities and in Abu Dhabi, Bangkok, Colombo, Doha, Kathmandu, Kuala Lumpur, Lagos, Manama, Muscat, Riyadh, Sharjah, Singapore Dubai and Kuwait City.

NEET UG 2022 Result: Here's how to check

Visit the official website www.neet.nta.nic.in

Click on the "NEET UG 2022 result" link available on the homepage

On the new page, enter your credentials and submit information

Check your NEET UG 2022 Result on the screen

Download the result and take a printout for future use.

After the NEET UG 2022 result is declared, NTA will begin the counselling process for students to apply to various medical colleges. Candidates will have to register for the counselling and block their seats.

