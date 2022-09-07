NEET UG 2022 Result LIVE Update: NTA NEET UG 2022 anytime soon at neet.nta.nic.in; official link, other details here

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will declare the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) UG 2022 result soon today at the official website -- neet.nta.nic.in. Candidates must note that along with the NEET UG 2022 result, NTA will also release the final answer key on September 7. The NEET UG 2022 exam was conducted on July 17.
As many as 18.72 lakh candidates registered for the NEET UG exam and 95 percent of candidates appeared for the exam, as per NTA.
The medical entrance exam was conducted in 497 Indian cities and in Abu Dhabi, Bangkok, Colombo, Doha, Kathmandu, Kuala Lumpur, Lagos, Manama, Muscat, Riyadh, Sharjah, Singapore Dubai and Kuwait City.
NEET UG 2022 Result: Here's how to check
Visit the official website www.neet.nta.nic.in
Click on the "NEET UG 2022 result" link available on the homepage
On the new page, enter your credentials and submit information
Check your NEET UG 2022 Result on the screen
Download the result and take a printout for future use.
After the NEET UG 2022 result is declared, NTA will begin the counselling process for students to apply to various medical colleges. Candidates will have to register for the counselling and block their seats.
The NEET UG 2022 result was expected to be declared on the official website of NTA at 6 pm. But due to some reason, the result for the medical entrance exam has not been released yet. Candidates who were waiting for the results ave flooded Twitter with Hillarious memes. Read here...
NEET 2022 result: Important details
Candidates who clear the NEET UG 2022 exam will be eligible for All India Quota and other quotas under the State Governments/Institutes, irrespective of the medium of the examination, subject to fulfilment of other eligibility criteria. The NEET UG 2022 result is expected to be declared any time now at the official website of NTA.
Over 18 lakh candidates are awaited for the NEET UG 2022 result that is expected to be declared soon at the official website-- neet.nta.nic.in.
The official website to download the NTA NEET UG 2022 scorecard is neet.nta.nic.in.
The NEET UG 2022 score card will carry all the important details of candidates including:
The National Testing Agency (NTA) will declare the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) UG 2022 any time now at the official website-- neet.nta.nic.in.
NTA NEET UG 2022: Counselling
National Eligibility cum Entrance Test, NEET UG Counselling 2022 is likely to start in the month of September. As per the official notice issued by the commission, the NEET UG 2022 Counselling will begin in the months of September – October 2022.
To ensure that the process of NEET Counselling is not delayed any further, NMC has decided to renew the permissions for all medical colleges based on the sworn affidavit for the academic year of 2022 to 2023.
NEET 2022: Marking scheme, qualifying marks
The NEET UG 2022 exam consists of a total 720 marks. For every correct answer, 4 marks are awarded and 1 mark is deducted for every wrong answer. NEET cutoff percentile for the general category is 50th and for SC/ST/OBC category it is 40th.
A total of 18 lakh (18,72,341) are eagerly waiting for the result of NEET 2022 held on July 17. Over 8 lakh (8,07,541) aspirants were boys, and 10 lakh (10,64,791) were girls, and 11 were transgender.
NTA NEET UG 2022: Controversies around this year's medical entrance
This year the NEET UG exam was surrounded by controversies with students demanding postponement of the exam. Before the NEET UG 2022 exam started, candidates were asked to demand a delay in the medical exam as all-important entrance exams were scheduled in close intervals leaving the candidates with very less time to prepare. Read more...
NEET UG 2022 Result: Here's how to check