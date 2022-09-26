NTA CUET PG 2022 Result LIVE Updates: Result DECLARED! Official website, steps to check here

National Testing Agency (NTA) has declared the Common University Entrance Test Postgraduate (CUET PG) 2022 result today (September 26) at the official website- cuet.nta.nic.in. The result was supposed to be released at 4 pm but it has been delayed due to technical glitch.
National Testing Agency (NTA) released the Common University Entrance Test Postgraduate (CUET PG 2022) answer key on September 16, 2022. CUET PG 2022 exam was conducted on September 01, 02, 03, 04, 05, 06, 07, 09, 10, 11 and 12. The last date to raise an objection against the answer key was September 18.
Here are the live updates on the CUET PG Result 2022:
CUET PG Result 2022: Six students score 100 Percentile
CUET PG 2022 Result Out: Evaluation process
The CUET PG 2022 result will be evaluated considering the final answer key and the actual marks obtained by a candidate will be considered further for computation of the result of CUET PG 2022.
NTA CUET PG Result 2022 DECLARED
The NTA CUET PG Result 2022 has been declared on the official website. Candidates can check the CUET PG scorecards by clicking here.
How to check NTA CUET PG Result 2022
Once released, Candidates will have to login at the official website-- cuet.nta.nic.in using their CUET application number and dates of birth.
NTA CUET PG Result 2022 delayed: Expected soon, check funny memes on result delay
The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to declare the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) PG anytime soon at the official website-- cuet.nta.nic.in. Candidates can check the CUET PG scorecard from the official website once released. Check out funny memes shared on Twitter by aspirants here.
NTA CUET PG Result 2022: Update
NTA website is currently showing that due to internal server issues the CUET PG result 2022 has been delayed.
CUET PG 2022 Result: Server down
CUET PG 2022 will be declared at cuet.nta.nic.in any time now. The official website server is down due to heavy traffic at the website.
CUET PG Result 2022: How to download
CUET PG Result 2022 to be out soon
The CUET PG Result 2022 will be declared in a few minutes. Candidates waiting for the CUET PG Result 2022 will be able to check the result at the official website-- cuet.nta.nic.in.
CUET PG Result 2022: Will the CUET scorecard carry normalised marks?
Once the CUET PG result 2022 is released, candidates will be able to check their Common University Entrance Test PG score card from the official website -- cuet.nta.nic.in. The CUET PG scorecard will carry all important details such as the subject-wise percentile scores and normalised scores.
CUET PG 2022 Result: Colleges Accepting CUET PG Scores
As many as 66 central and participating universities will accept the CUET PG 2022 scores for the academic session 2022-2023. Among the 66 collegs, some are:
CUET PG 2022 Result: University Courses
University, Nagaland University, Central University of Odisha, Pondicherry University, Indian Maritime University, English and Foreign Languages University, Maulana Azad National Urdu University, University of Allahabad, Rajiv Gandhi University, Nalanda University and Banaras Hindu University
The final answer key will be used to process the CUET PG 2022 result.
CUET PG 2022 Result: Steps to apply
CUET PG 2022 exam was conducted on September 01, 02, 03, 04, 05, 06, 07, 09, 10, 11 and 12. The last date to raise an objection against the answer key was September 18.
The CUET PG result 2022 date and time is announced by the UGC Chairman, Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar on his official Twitter handle. "National Testing Agency (NTA) will declare CUET-PG results on 26 September (Monday) by 4 pm, required for Post-graduate admissions in the participating universities. Best wishes to all the students," reads the tweet.