NTA CUET PG 2022 Result LIVE Updates: Result DECLARED! Official website, steps to check here

File photo

National Testing Agency (NTA) has declared the Common University Entrance Test Postgraduate (CUET PG) 2022 result today (September 26) at the official website- cuet.nta.nic.in. The result was supposed to be released at 4 pm but it has been delayed due to technical glitch.

National Testing Agency (NTA) released the Common University Entrance Test Postgraduate (CUET PG 2022) answer key on September 16, 2022. CUET PG 2022 exam was conducted on September 01, 02, 03, 04, 05, 06, 07, 09, 10, 11 and 12. The last date to raise an objection against the answer key was September 18.

