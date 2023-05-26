WBJEE 2023 Results To Be Announced Today At wbjeeb.nic.in

Students can download their WBJEE scorecards from 4 PM.

The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board (WBJEEB) will declare the results of WBJEE 2023 today, 26 May. Candidates will be able to download their West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination scorecards from 4 PM onwards from wbjee.nic.in. A candidate’s WBJEE score will determine their admissions to various undergraduate programs, including engineering, architecture, technology, and pharmacy degree courses in universities and colleges across the state.

“The results of the West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination, 2023 (WBJEE 2023) for admission into Engineering / Technology / Architecture / Pharmacy Degree Courses in Universities / Colleges in West Bengal will be declared on May 26, 2023 (Friday). Downloadable rank cards will be available in Board’s websites at www.wbjeeb.nic.in and www.wbjeeb.in from 4.00 pm onwards,” a circular by the WBJEEB reads.

The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board has published the final answer key for the year 2023. Candidates can download the West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination 2023 final answer key from the official website, wbjee.nic.in. The final answer keys will be used for scoring and ranking purposes. The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination 2023 examination took place on April 30, in Optical Mark Recognition (OMR) based mode.

WBJEE 2023 Result: How To Check

Step 1: Go to the official website of WBJEEB, and look for the link labelled “WBJEE results” on the website.

Step 2: Click on the provided link to access the results page.

Step 3: Then, login to your account using your WBJEE application number and password.

Step 4: Once logged in successfully, the WBJEE 2023 result will be shown on the screen. Download the result.

WBJEE 2023:

Recently, the West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board made the OMR sheet available for candidates to review and raise any challenges. Candidates were given until 4 pm on May 20 to view and raise objections on their OMR sheet. To challenge a response, candidates had to submit a non-refundable fee of Rs 500 per response.

In the previous year, the pass percentage for the West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination stood at 98.5 percent. Among the top 10 West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination rankers, students from the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) bagged the first two spots, as per Indian Express.