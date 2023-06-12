UPSSSC Gram Panchayat Officer recruitment 2023: Last day to apply

The notification was published on May 16, and the application process commenced on May 23.

If you have ever desired a government job in Uttar Pradesh, you have the opportunity to apply for the position of Gram Panchayat Adhikari through the Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Service Selection Commission (UPSSSC). The online application for recruitment to this post is expected to close soon. As part of the ongoing recruitment drive, UPSSSC aims to fill a total of 1,468 vacancies for the position of Gram Panchayat Adhikari.

The notification was published on May 16, and the application process commenced on May 23. The deadline for submitting applications is June 12, with the provision to edit applications until June 19.

Age Limit

Applicants must be between 18 and 40 years of age to be eligible for this position. However, special relaxations are available based on the UPSSSC VDO Recruitment Advt No. 01/2023 Rules.

Steps To Apply for Gram Panchayat Adhikari Posts

· Visit the official website — http://upsssc.gov.in/

· On the homepage, click on the Gram Panchayat Adhikari application link

· Fill out the application form

· Upload the required documents

· Submit the processing fee of Rs. 25 per applicant online

· Download and print your application for future reference

Application Fee

There is no application fee for this recruitment. However, applicants need to pay an online processing fee of Rs. 25 per head for the Gram Panchayat Adhikari post.

Selection Process For UPSSSC Gram Panchayat Officer

The selection process for the Gram Panchayat Adhikari post involves a written examination. Candidates will be selected for the written examination based on their performance in the PET exam. Those who meet the cut-off criteria will be chosen for the post. Once selected, they can expect a monthly salary ranging from Rs. 21,700 to Rs. 69,100.

Educational Qualification

Applicants for the Gram Panchayat Adhikari post should have completed their 12th class from a recognised board. Additionally, they must hold a NIELIT CCC Certificate.