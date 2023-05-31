UGC NET June 2023: Last Date To Apply For The Exam At ugcnet.nta.nic.in

The application correction window will be available for two days.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will conclude the online application process for the University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test (UGC NET) June 2023 session today, May 31, at 5:00 pm. The application form is available on the official website of UGC NET—ugcnet.nta.nic.in. People who want to take the UGC NET 2023 exam are urged to apply as soon as possible rather than waiting until the last minute. After registration, applicants can make changes to their application form when the application correction window opens. Candidates can edit their forms on June 2 and June 3.

NTA UGC NET 2023: Steps to apply

Step 1: Login to the UGC NET portal – ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, search for the UGC NET June Session application link.

Step 3: Register yourself by filling out your basic details such as contact number and email id.

Step 4: Fill out the application form and upload the necessary documents like photo and signature.

Step 5: Pay the required UGC NET application fee.

Step 6: Click on the submit button.

Step 7: Check and download the application form.

The application fee for candidates from the general or unreserved category is Rs 1,150 while SC/ST/PwD candidates have to pay Rs 350.

Eligibility criteria:

"Candidates who have secured at least 55 percent marks in their Master’s Degree or an equivalent examination from universities/institutions recognised by UGC in Humanities (including languages) and Social Science, Computer Science and Applications, Electronic Science etc. are eligible for this Test," as per the UGC. Students who are in the final semester of their postgraduate degree can also apply for the exam.

The UGC National Eligibility Test will be held as a computer-based exam between June 13 and June 22. This year, the NTA will conduct the exam in 83 subjects for the UGC NET June Session 2023. The applicant can access the UGC NET admit card and examination city slip in a few days.

The National Testing Agency holds this exam twice each year to ascertain which applicants are qualified for the assistant professor and junior research fellowship in Indian colleges and universities.

NTA conducted the December Session exam from February 21 to March 16. The results of the December Session were recently announced.