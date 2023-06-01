TSPSC preliminary answer key 2023 out; check steps to raise objections

Objections can be raised against the answer key through the TSPSC website.

The Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) has released the preliminary answer key and the response sheets for several exams which were conducted last month. The recruitment examinations for various posts conducted by the TSPSC last month include Assistant Executive Engineers, Agricultural Officer, Drugs Inspector and Librarian in different departments of the state. The response sheets of the candidates, along with the answer key, are available on the official website of TSPSC– tspsc.gov.in. The response sheet will be available till June 27, after which it will be removed from the website

Applicants can raise objections against the preliminary answer keys till June 3, 5:00 pm. The candidates have to visit the official website to raise any objection against the preliminary answer key. To do so, they have to click on the link for the respective exam and complete the process. No objections will be accepted after the June 3 deadline.

TSPSC answer key: Steps to raise objections

Step 1: Login to TSPSC online portal–tspsc.gov.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link for the Objections against your respective exam.

Step 3: Enter your TSPSC ID, hall ticket number and date of birth.

Step 4: Select the question against which you want to raise the objection.

Step 5: Attach the proper reference for your answer, such as any website or other credible proof.

Step 6: Click on the submit button.

Candidates are advised to submit their complaints solely in English because other languages will not work in the Text Box supplied in the link for entering the objections. The challenges will not be accepted if sent through email or any other form of communication other than the one mentioned in the notification.



The candidates should also submit PDF attachments of the evidence from websites and other credible sources. If the quoted sources or websites are unreliable or unofficial, they will not be taken into consideration as references. “The candidates are instructed that they should attach the copies of the proofs from the sources quoted and websites mentioned as references, in the PDF format in the link provided,” reads the official notice