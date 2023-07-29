Headlines

Oppenheimer: Man spots blunder in Christopher Nolan's directorial; Twitter call it a 'conscious move'

As Oppenheimer comes up on stage to deliver a speech the crowd is seen cheering for him with US flags in their hands. Although, when one looks closely, it is revealed that the flags in the scene are not from the correct era.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 29, 2023, 01:42 PM IST

Oppenheimer is definitely one of the most awaited Hollywood flicks of 2023. Christopher Nolan directed the film which is a cinematic adaptation of American theoretical physicist J. Robert Oppenheimer's life. The biographical thriller is being lauded for powerful performances by the primary cast, especially Cillian Murphy, who played the titular character in the film. Despite receiving raving reviews, a hawk-eyed movie buff managed to find a massive factual blunder in Oppenheimer. After learning about it you will be left wondering how you missed it in the first place. One of the most important scenes in the film is when Robert J Oppenheimer (Cillian Murphy) is called upon to deliver a speech.

The scene in question is set in the backdrop of 1945 after the Hiroshima and Nagasaki bombings. As the protagonist gets up to deliver a speech, the crowd is seen cheering for him with US flags in their hands.

Although, when one looks closely, they find that the flags in the scene are not from the correct era. While others missed this crucial detail in the movie, one of the viewers named Andrew R Craig took to Twitter and posted a snapshot of the scene saying, "It was good and all, but I’ll be that guy and complain they used 50-star flags in a scene set in 1945."

Netizens defend Oppenheimer

Instead of criticising Christopher Nolan, netizens have come in defense of Oppenheimer. According to users, using the wrong flags was a conscious move by the director as the venture focuses on the theoretical physicist's life and state of mind after creating the atomic bomb. Hence, the supporters claim that the incorrect flags were a way to convey the protagonist's scattered memory.

Oppenheimer’s Bhagavad Gita row

On the other hand, another scene from Oppenheimer sparked a major outrage among the Hindu community. The scene features Cillian Murphy and Florence Pugh's characters Robert Oppenheimer and Jean Tatlock reciting verses from the sacred Hindu book. Unhappy with the use of the Bhagavad Gita in this context, the Hindu community in India has demanded to boycott the film in the country.

