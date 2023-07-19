NTA unveils CUET PG 2023 final answer key: To access, check cuet.nta.nic.in

The CUET PG exam aims to facilitate admissions to Postgraduate Programs in central and other participating universities, institutions, organisations, and autonomous colleges.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) released the final answer key for the Common University Entrance Tests (CUET PG) 2023 on July 19. The examination was conducted from June 5 to 17 and June 22 to 30. Approximately 876,908 candidates from 295 cities in India and 24 cities outside the country, participated in the exam. The CUET PG exam aims to facilitate admissions to Postgraduate Programs in central and other participating universities, institutions, organisations, and autonomous colleges. Candidates who appeared for the CUET PG 2023 exam can now access the final answer key on the official website https://cuet.nta.nic.in/.

Before the release of the final key, the provisional answer key was made available on July 13, and candidates were given the opportunity to raise objections until July 15. The NTA meticulously reviewed and considered these objections while preparing the final answer key.

The procedure for the declaration of results for CUET PG 2023 adheres to specific criteria:

1. Negative marking: The exam follows a subject-wise scheme, and negative marking is applicable for wrong answers as per the respective subject's guidelines.

2. Benefit of marks for incorrect questions: If any question is found to be incorrect for any reason, only those candidates who attempted the question will receive the benefit of marks. The marks will not be deducted from the candidates who skipped that particular question.

3. Correction of incorrect questions: If subject experts identify errors in the original answer key and determine that additional options are correct, all candidates who attempted any of the correct options will be awarded marks. This ensures fairness and equality in the evaluation process.

Candidates eagerly waiting for their results can expect the CUET PG 2023 results to be published on the NTA's official website soon. Once the results are announced, candidates can check their scores using their application number and date of birth.

To download the CUET PG final answer key, candidates can follow these simple steps:

1. Visit the official website https://cuet.nta.nic.in/.

2. Click on the link for "CUET PG Final Answer Key."

3. The final answer key for all shifts will be displayed on the screen.

4. Check and download the answer key for future reference.

5. Take a printout of the final answer key for further use.

Candidates are advised to keep an eye on the official website and stay updated about the result announcement date, as the process of finalising the answer key progresses. For more information and details, candidates can refer to the official website or the notification released by the NTA.