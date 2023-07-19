NTA unveils CUET PG 2023 final answer key: To access, check cuet.nta.nic.in

Headlines

Delhi: Woman pilot, husband beaten up by mob for thrashing minor domestic help, video surfaces

Jemimah Rodrigues’ superb all-round show steer India to series-levelling victory over Bangladesh

Zeenat Aman shares heartwarming throwback with ‘friend’ Rekha: ‘Years will go by without us exchanging a word…’

Ranbir Kapoor reveals why he will never play football with Alia Bhatt: ' I am s*****d both ways'

Rohit Sharma most tested Indian cricketer by NADA for doping; this star batter not tested in last two years

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Vivek Agnihotri announces 'The Kashmir Files Unreported', Bawaal Screening, Ve Kamleya & More | DNA Entertainment Wrap, July 19

Delhi: Woman pilot, husband beaten up by mob for thrashing minor domestic help, video surfaces

Jemimah Rodrigues’ superb all-round show steer India to series-levelling victory over Bangladesh

10 Most powerful queens of Mughal Empire

8 must-watch Hindi devotional films

10 superfoods for weight gain

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Cannes 2023: Mrunal Thakur is a sight to behold in stunning white cut-out gown, fans call her ‘queen’

In pics: Tamannaah Bhatia confesses love for Vijay Varma, says 'he is my happy place'

Esha Gupta exudes charm at Cannes Film Festival, dons black bodycon to perfection

Vivek Agnihotri announces 'The Kashmir Files Unreported', Bawaal Screening, Ve Kamleya & More | DNA Entertainment Wrap, July 19

"An Old Lady Came Up In Tears": Nathan Lyon Reveals His Side Of Lord's Long Room Incident

India now home to world's largest office, overtakes Pentagon; know all about Surat's grand building

Ranbir Kapoor reveals why he will never play football with Alia Bhatt: ' I am s*****d both ways'

Jacqueliene Fernandez sets internet on fire, drops sexy photos in black crop top and low-waist jeans

Kajol reveals how daughter Nysa Devgan reacted when she told her 'I hope and pray you have a daughter like yourself'

HomeEducation

Education

NTA unveils CUET PG 2023 final answer key: To access, check cuet.nta.nic.in

The CUET PG exam aims to facilitate admissions to Postgraduate Programs in central and other participating universities, institutions, organisations, and autonomous colleges.

article-main
Latest News

DNA WEB TEAM

Updated: Jul 19, 2023, 04:44 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The National Testing Agency (NTA) released the final answer key for the Common University Entrance Tests (CUET PG) 2023 on July 19. The examination was conducted from June 5 to 17 and June 22 to 30. Approximately 876,908 candidates from 295 cities in India and 24 cities outside the country, participated in the exam. The CUET PG exam aims to facilitate admissions to Postgraduate Programs in central and other participating universities, institutions, organisations, and autonomous colleges. Candidates who appeared for the CUET PG 2023 exam can now access the final answer key on the official website https://cuet.nta.nic.in/.

Before the release of the final key, the provisional answer key was made available on July 13, and candidates were given the opportunity to raise objections until July 15. The NTA meticulously reviewed and considered these objections while preparing the final answer key.

The procedure for the declaration of results for CUET PG 2023 adheres to specific criteria:

1. Negative marking: The exam follows a subject-wise scheme, and negative marking is applicable for wrong answers as per the respective subject's guidelines.

2. Benefit of marks for incorrect questions: If any question is found to be incorrect for any reason, only those candidates who attempted the question will receive the benefit of marks. The marks will not be deducted from the candidates who skipped that particular question.

3. Correction of incorrect questions: If subject experts identify errors in the original answer key and determine that additional options are correct, all candidates who attempted any of the correct options will be awarded marks. This ensures fairness and equality in the evaluation process.

Candidates eagerly waiting for their results can expect the CUET PG 2023 results to be published on the NTA's official website soon. Once the results are announced, candidates can check their scores using their application number and date of birth.

To download the CUET PG final answer key, candidates can follow these simple steps:

1. Visit the official website https://cuet.nta.nic.in/.

2. Click on the link for "CUET PG Final Answer Key."

3. The final answer key for all shifts will be displayed on the screen.

4. Check and download the answer key for future reference.

5. Take a printout of the final answer key for further use.

Candidates are advised to keep an eye on the official website and stay updated about the result announcement date, as the process of finalising the answer key progresses. For more information and details, candidates can refer to the official website or the notification released by the NTA.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Proud Moment For Farhan Akhtar As Daughter Shakya Graduates With Family By Her Side

Kajol's kissing scene from The Trial goes viral, netizens say 'bhai ye sab kya dekhna padh rha hai'

Ticket prices for Lionel Messi's Inter Miami debut soar upto Rs 90 lakh; check details

Meet CEO who earns Rs 5 lakh per day, leads Rs 1,45,000 crore company, not from IIT; Tata's main man for...

This star Indian actress has worked in a big-budget Pakistani film, her name will leave you in shock

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Cannes 2023: Mrunal Thakur is a sight to behold in stunning white cut-out gown, fans call her ‘queen’

In pics: Tamannaah Bhatia confesses love for Vijay Varma, says 'he is my happy place'

Esha Gupta exudes charm at Cannes Film Festival, dons black bodycon to perfection

Ahead of Adipurush's release, Kriti Sanon wins hearts as she looks gorgeous in lehenga

Diana Penty dazzles in glittery nude dress at Cannes 2023, fans say ‘best look so far’

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE