NPCIL Recruitment 2023: Last Date Today, Apply For 128 Vacancies On npcilcareers.co.in

The recruitment drive will fill a total of 128 vacancies.

The Nuclear Power Corporation of India Ltd (NPCIL) will close the Deputy Manager Recruitment 2023 process today, May 29. Applicants can apply for a total of 128 job openings till 5 PM. For more information, candidates can go to the official website- npcilcareers.co.in.

Applications are being accepted for the positions of Deputy Manager HR/ F&A/C&MM/Legal and Junior Hindi Translator. A detailed notification containing eligibility criteria, necessary experience, and the selection process was released on May 12. Candidates can access the NPCIL Notification PDF on the official site.



Eligibility Criteria

According to the NPCIL notification, the age limit Junior Hindi Translator is 18-28 years. For the Deputy Manager posts, the age of the applicant should be 18-30 years. It is important to note that the selection process for Deputy Manager and Junior Hindi Translator differ from each other. For more details, check the official notice here.

To be eligible for the mentioned positions, applicants must possess knowledge of computers and be adept at handling software packages such as Windows and MS Office. The selection process consists of two stages: a Written Test, followed by a Skill Test/Interview.

In order to apply, candidates are required to make the application fee payment online.

Deputy Manager: Rs 500

Junior Hindi Translator: Rs 150

If you wish to apply for NPCIL Recruitment 2023, here are the steps to follow:

1. Visit the official NPCIL website at -npcil.co.in.

2. Look for the career or recruitment option and click on it.

3. Find the Advertisement Number: NPCIL/ HRM/2023/ 02 and click on it.

4. Proceed with the registration process.

5. After completing the registration, you will get an activation link via email. Click on this link to activate your NPCIL acccount.

6. After your account is successfully activated, you can log in using your registration ID and password.

7. Fill in all the required details and upload the necessary documents.

8. Review your application form and ensure all information is accurate.

9. Finally, submit the application form.

Salary:

Hindi Translators will get Rs 35,400 monthly. The salary for the Deputy Manager posts is Rs 56,100.

Candidates should keep a check on the official NPCIL website for further updates.