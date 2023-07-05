Search icon
NLC India Limited recruitment 2023: Last date to apply for engineering positions is August 3 — Visit nlcindia.in

NLC India Limited is offering job opportunities. Interested candidates meeting the eligibility criteria can submit their applications online before 5 pm on August 3.

Reported By:DNA WEB TEAM| Edited By: DNA WEB TEAM |Source: |Updated: Jul 05, 2023, 04:50 PM IST

The online application process for NLC India Limited Recruitment 2023 began on July 5.

NLC India Limited has launched an online application process to recruit eligible candidates for various positions, such as executive engineer (mechanical), deputy general manager (mechanical), general manager (electrical), and others. Interested candidates can submit their applications till August 3, 5 pm. The main objective of this recruitment drive is to fill a total of 294 vacancies for positions of executive engineer and deputy general manager among others. For details of the positions, requirements or any other information, check the notification PDF by clicking here: https://www.nlcindia.in/new_website/careers/advt_04-2023.pdf

This opportunity is aimed at professionals in the field of engineering. The online application process for NLC India Limited Recruitment 2023 began on July 5. It was announced on the official website: https://www.nlcindia.in/new_website/index.htm. To ensure a hassle-free application experience, it is strongly recommended to submit your application well before the deadline of August 3.

Candidates from the General, EWS, and OBC (NCL) categories are required to pay an application fee of Rs 854. Candidates belonging to the SC, ST, PwD, and Ex-servicemen categories need to pay a processing fee of Rs 354.

To apply for NLC India vacancies in 2023, follow these steps:

  • Visit the official website — https://www.nlcindia.in/new_website/index.htm.
  • Click on the Careers tab on the homepage.
  • Click on the application link for Advt No 04/2023.
  • Complete the application form.
  • Upload the required documents.
  • Pay the application fee.
  • Submit the form and retain a printout for future reference.

Eligibility criteria

Aspirants interested in NLC Recruitment 2023 must fulfill the eligibility criteria specified for the job opening. Refer to the detailed eligibility criteria mentioned in the NLC India Limited Recruitment 2023 notification PDF — Click Here.

Educational qualifications

Applicants for NLC Recruitment 2023 must possess a full-time or part-time B.Tech / B.E. / M.Sc. / M.Tech / CA / PG Degree / Diploma from a recognised university or institution, along with relevant work experience.

Selection process

The selection of candidates for NLC India Limited Recruitment 2023 will be based on their performance in a personal interview conducted by the recruitment authority. The final merit list will take into account performance in the interview and marks obtained in the essential qualifications.

Age limit and salary

For information regarding age limits and salary packages for the available positions, candidates are advised to refer to the official notification PDF — https://www.nlcindia.in/new_website/careers/advt_04-2023.pdf.

