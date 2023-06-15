Arvind Kejriwal lauds doubling Of NEET passouts from Delhi government schools

More than 1000 students from Delhi govt schools qualify for NEET.

NEET UG Result 2023 | The National Testing Agency, NTA, announced the results of the NEET exam on June 13, and students from Delhi's government schools have done exceptionally well in the exam. Within a span of just four years, the number of government school students in Delhi who successfully passed the NEET exam has doubled. To provide some context, in 2020, a total of 569 government students passed the NEET exam. This number slightly decreased to 496 in 2021. But in 2022, there was a significant increase, with 648 students clearing the exam. Now, in 2023, the number of government students who have successfully passed NEET has doubled once again, with 1,074 students passing the examination.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal reacts

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal took to his official Twitter handle and wrote, “Wow. More than 1000 students from Delhi govt schools qualify for NEET. This could not even be imagined just a few years back. Congrats to all students, parents, and teachers.”

Wow. More than 1000 students from Delhi govt schools qualify NEET. This could not even be imagined just a few years back. Congrats to all students, parents and teachers. pic.twitter.com/sOicK24R7o — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) June 15, 2023

NEET UG 2023 Cut-Offs

For the general category, the cut-off marks were changed from 138 in 2021 to 117 in 2022, and again to 137 in 2023. Similarly, for SC, ST, and OBC candidates, the cut-off marks have been changed from 108 in 2021 and 93 in 2022 to 107 in 2023.

The highest number of aspirants to qualify for the NEET UG 2023 exam are from Uttar Pradesh, with 1,39,961 students clearing the examination. Maharashtra follows closely behind, with 1,31,008 students passing the exam.

About NEET 2023

In 2023, a total of 9,02,936 male candidates registered for NEET UG 2023. Of this, 8,81,967 students appeared for the exam, and 4,90,374 cleared it. Meanwhile, 11,84,513 female candidates registered for the NEET UG 2023, and out of this 11,56,618 appeared for the entrance examination. However, only 6,55,599 cleared the medical exam.