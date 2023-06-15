Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeEducation
topStoriesenglish

Arvind Kejriwal lauds doubling Of NEET passouts from Delhi government schools

NEET UG Result 2023 | Within four years, the number of government school students in Delhi who successfully passed the NEET exam has doubled. Delhi CM has penned a 'wow' note for them.

Reported By:DNA WEB TEAM| Edited By: DNA WEB TEAM |Source: |Updated: Jun 15, 2023, 04:37 PM IST

Arvind Kejriwal lauds doubling Of NEET passouts from Delhi government schools
More than 1000 students from Delhi govt schools qualify for NEET.

NEET UG Result 2023 | The National Testing Agency, NTA, announced the results of the NEET exam on June 13, and students from Delhi's government schools have done exceptionally well in the exam. Within a span of just four years, the number of government school students in Delhi who successfully passed the NEET exam has doubled. To provide some context, in 2020, a total of 569 government students passed the NEET exam. This number slightly decreased to 496 in 2021. But in 2022, there was a significant increase, with 648 students clearing the exam. Now, in 2023, the number of government students who have successfully passed NEET has doubled once again, with 1,074 students passing the examination.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal reacts

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal took to his official Twitter handle and wrote, “Wow. More than 1000 students from Delhi govt schools qualify for NEET. This could not even be imagined just a few years back. Congrats to all students, parents, and teachers.”

 

 

NEET UG 2023 Cut-Offs

For the general category, the cut-off marks were changed from 138 in 2021 to 117 in 2022, and again to 137 in 2023. Similarly, for SC, ST, and OBC candidates, the cut-off marks have been changed from 108 in 2021 and 93 in 2022 to 107 in 2023.

The highest number of aspirants to qualify for the NEET UG 2023 exam are from Uttar Pradesh, with 1,39,961 students clearing the examination. Maharashtra follows closely behind, with 1,31,008 students passing the exam.

About NEET 2023

In 2023, a total of 9,02,936 male candidates registered for NEET UG 2023. Of this, 8,81,967 students appeared for the exam, and 4,90,374 cleared it. Meanwhile, 11,84,513 female candidates registered for the NEET UG 2023, and out of this 11,56,618 appeared for the entrance examination. However, only 6,55,599 cleared the medical exam.

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Meet Garmi actor Vyom Yadav who wanted to become a football player | Exclusive
Meet Strela Luwang, Manipur woman who fought epilepsy, rose to fame at Femina Miss India 2023
Sonam Bajwa oozes oomph in wet look dress in hot photos on Instagram, fans call her 'a complete stunner'
Meet influencer Kusha Kapila, who started as fashion reporter; has net worth of Rs 20 crore, walked Cannes red carpet
Who is Aarti Mittal, actress and casting director arrested for allegedly running sex racket?
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 726 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for June 15
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.