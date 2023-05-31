Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeEducation
topStoriesenglish

NATA Test 2: Admit Card Out At nata.in; Exam On June 3

The Council of Architecture (COA) will conduct the National Aptitude Test in Architecture (NATA) 2023 Test 2 on June 3.

Reported By:DNA WEB TEAM| Edited By: DNA WEB TEAM |Source: |Updated: May 31, 2023, 03:37 PM IST

NATA Test 2: Admit Card Out At nata.in; Exam On June 3
The NATA Test is held for admission to five-year Bachelor of Architecture courses.

The hall ticket for the National Aptitude Test in Architecture (NATA) 2023 Test 2 has been put out by the  Council of Architecture (COA). Students can download their admit cards from the official website- nata.in.

The National Aptitude Test in Architecture (NATA) holds significant importance since it serves as a gateway for admission to five-year Bachelor of Architecture (BArch) degree courses. The exam will take place on June 3. The deadline for applications for the second NATA exam was extended until May 24. 

 “NATA measures the aptitude of the applicant for specific field of study, i.e. Architecture, through assessment of cognitive skills, visual perception and aesthetic sensitivity tests, logical reasoning and critical thinking ability, etc., besides the learning that the candidate has acquired over the past few years and is related to the specific field of study,” read the official notice on the homepage.

For those wondering about the steps to download the NATA admit card for 2023, the process is simple. Here are the steps:

  • Visit the official CoA NATA website- nata.in.
  • Search for the "Test 2 admit card" download link. 
  • After clicking on it, you will be prompted to provide your application form number, password, and security code. 
  • Once these details are entered, the download link can be submitted. 
  • The NATA admit card for Test 2 will appear on the screen.
  • Carefully review the provided information before downloading the hall ticket.

Looking ahead, students should also be aware that the third NATA test is scheduled for July 9. Registration for this test can be completed until June 24. Interested students should mark this deadline in their calendars and take the necessary steps to register accordingly.

Students must carry necessary documents along with their NATA admit card to the exam venue. These documents include an original photograph and one form of identification (ID) proof:

·       Aadhaar Card

·       Driving Licence

·       Pan Card

·       Voter ID card

 Entry to the exam hall without these documents will not be permitted.

Applicants are advised to visit the NATA’s website and check the exam notification thoroughly. They need to go through the NATA syllabus and prepare accordingly before they give the exam.

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Meet Hybe boss Bang Si-hyuk, the richest man in K-pop, who launched BTS' V, RM, Jungkook, J-Hope, Jimin, Suga and Jin
Satish Kaushik birth anniversary: Tere Naam, Kaagaz, Teree Sang, highest-rated films directed by the late actor
Met Gala 2023: Priyanka Chopra looks stunning in black thigh-high slit gown as she walks the red carpet with Nick Jonas
Sara Ali Khan attends Cannes afterparty in black strapless gown, netizens call actress 'princess'
Meet Vinali Bhatnagar, Miss India finalist making her Bollywood debut in Salman Khan's Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan
Speed Reads
More
First-image
GSEB HSC 12th Result 2023 for Arts and Commerce released at gseb.org, direct link, steps to check scores via WhatsApp
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.