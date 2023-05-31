NATA Test 2: Admit Card Out At nata.in; Exam On June 3

The NATA Test is held for admission to five-year Bachelor of Architecture courses.

The hall ticket for the National Aptitude Test in Architecture (NATA) 2023 Test 2 has been put out by the Council of Architecture (COA). Students can download their admit cards from the official website- nata.in.

The National Aptitude Test in Architecture (NATA) holds significant importance since it serves as a gateway for admission to five-year Bachelor of Architecture (BArch) degree courses. The exam will take place on June 3. The deadline for applications for the second NATA exam was extended until May 24.

“NATA measures the aptitude of the applicant for specific field of study, i.e. Architecture, through assessment of cognitive skills, visual perception and aesthetic sensitivity tests, logical reasoning and critical thinking ability, etc., besides the learning that the candidate has acquired over the past few years and is related to the specific field of study,” read the official notice on the homepage.

For those wondering about the steps to download the NATA admit card for 2023, the process is simple. Here are the steps:

Visit the official CoA NATA website- nata.in.

Search for the "Test 2 admit card" download link.

After clicking on it, you will be prompted to provide your application form number, password, and security code.

Once these details are entered, the download link can be submitted.

The NATA admit card for Test 2 will appear on the screen.

Carefully review the provided information before downloading the hall ticket.

Looking ahead, students should also be aware that the third NATA test is scheduled for July 9. Registration for this test can be completed until June 24. Interested students should mark this deadline in their calendars and take the necessary steps to register accordingly.

Students must carry necessary documents along with their NATA admit card to the exam venue. These documents include an original photograph and one form of identification (ID) proof:

· Aadhaar Card

· Driving Licence

· Pan Card

· Voter ID card

Entry to the exam hall without these documents will not be permitted.

Applicants are advised to visit the NATA’s website and check the exam notification thoroughly. They need to go through the NATA syllabus and prepare accordingly before they give the exam.