Karnataka NEET UG counselling 2023 reopens: Register before July 27 to secure a spot in the state’s medical colleges

According to the latest schedule, the Karnataka NEET UG Counselling 2023 registration deadline has been extended till July 27, 6 pm.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 26, 2023, 02:05 PM IST

There is good news for the Karnataka NEET aspirants. Registration for Karnataka NEET UG Counselling 2023 has reopened. As per the amended schedule, the registration deadline has been extended to July 27, till 6 pm. Interested applicants can submit their KEA Karnataka NEET UG Counseling application form online on the official website cetonline.karnataka.gov.in. Those who wish to study in Karnataka's medical colleges for courses such as MBBS, BDS, or another undergraduate medical course can register for counseling on the above-mentioned website. Aspirants can also apply for undergraduate degree programs in other courses such as Ayurveda, Unani, homeopathy, and dental care for the academic years 2023-2024.

After the revised schedule, the registered candidates who were unable to finish the application process or pay the fee earlier can also complete the application. A round-wise counseling schedule will be published on the official website kea.kar.nic.in once the registration process is complete.

The new registration dates also allow more candidates to be a part of the counseling process, increasing their chances of securing a seat in their desired medical or dental college.

An aspirant will not be able to participate in the registration process if they do not register within the deadline. Once the registration window is closed, no further registrations will be accepted.

Registration process for Karnataka NEET UG Counselling 2023:

The candidates are advised to carefully follow the instructions and submit all the required documents while registering for NEET counseling.

As part of the registration process, candidates are required to upload certain documents online such as their Class 10 and Class 12 mark sheets, NEET UG 2023 scores, caste certificate, a passport-size photograph, and their thumb impression. These documents are required to be in the jpg format. The documents should not exceed 50 KB in size.

 

Steps to take if one encounters technical issues during the registration process:

If a candidate faces any technical issues during the registration process, they can contact the KEA helpline or support center for assistance

