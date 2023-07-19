Headlines

J&K NEET UG 2023 counselling registration begins — Apply at jkbopee.gov.in before July 23

During the registration process, candidates must provide their NEET UG 2023 scorecard, as well as mark sheets for Classes 10 and 12.

Latest News

DNA WEB TEAM

Updated: Jul 19, 2023, 04:41 PM IST

Jammu and Kashmir Board of Professional Entrance Examinations (JKBOPEE) commenced the registration process for the J&K NEET UG 2023 counselling on July 19, 2023. Those interested in applying for the counselling round can do so by visiting the official website of JKBOPEE at https://jkbopee.gov.in/. The deadline for registration is July 23. During the registration process, candidates must provide their NEET UG 2023 scorecard, as well as mark sheets for Classes 10 and 12. Additionally, they need to submit their domicile certificate from the UT of Jammu and Kashmir / Ladakh (ST category certificate for candidates from Ladakh), category certificate (if applicable), and date of birth certificate (matriculation).

Applicants from Ladakh have to compulsorily upload a service bond. It is important to take note of the cutoff scores for various categories, which are as follows — 137 marks for open merit, 121 marks for open merit under the PWD category, 107 marks for SC/ST/RBA/ALC/IB/OSC/PSP candidates from J&K/Ladakh, and 108 marks for ST (Physically Handicapped/PWD) candidates.

Eligibility for the counselling round is restricted to candidates who have successfully passed NEET UG.

To apply, candidates should follow these steps:

1. Go to the official JKBOPEE website at https://jkbopee.gov.in/.

2. Click on the J&K NEET UG 2023 Counselling link available on the homepage.

3. Login or register if you're a new user.

4. Complete the application form and make the necessary payment for the application fees.

5. Click on submit and download the page for future reference.

While applying for counselling, candidates are required to upload certain documents, including their NEET-UG 2023 scorecard, 10+2 Marks Card, Domicile Certificate from UT of J&K / Ladakh (ST Category certificate for Ladakh candidates), Category Certificate (if applicable), and Date of Birth Certificate (Matriculation). Additionally, candidates from Ladakh must upload the Compulsory Service Bond. For further details, applicants can visit the official JKBOPEE website, https://jkbopee.gov.in/.

Candidates must not upload their documents using mobile phones. Any ineligible candidate will not be permitted to participate in the counselling process.

Candidates falling under the PwD category must physically submit their valid PwD certificate at the BOPEE office in Jammu/Kashmir before 3 pm on July 23.

