JEE Advanced 2023 results to be out on June 18 — How to download

JEE Advanced 2023 results and final answer key will be released on June 18, allowing aspirants to check their scores on the official JEE website.

Reported By:DNA WEB TEAM| Edited By: DNA WEB TEAM |Source: |Updated: Jun 13, 2023, 05:22 PM IST

JEE Advanced 2023 results to be out on June 18 — How to download
JEE Advanced 2023 held on June 18.

The Indian Institute of Technology - Guwahati (IIT-Guwahati) will be releasing the final answer key and results for JEE Advanced 2023 on June 18. Aspirants can access their results on the official JEE website — https://jeeadv.ac.in/ —from the same date. The exam was held on June 4, with candidate response sheets released on June 9 and the provisional answer key on June 11. Objections regarding the answer key were accepted until June 12, 5 pm.

How to download JEE Advanced Result 2023

·        Go to the official JEE website — https://jeeadv.ac.in/

·        Click on JEE Advanced 2023 result link

·        Key in your login credentials and check your result

·        Candidates have to use their 7-digit roll number, date of birth in DD/MM/YYYY format, and the 10-digit phone number that they used while registering for the JEE examination

·        Download the result and keep a printout for future reference.

Following the declaration of results, the JEE Advanced 2023 online portal will publish category-wise All India Ranks (AIR) of successful candidates, while text messages will be sent to their registered mobile numbers. Those meeting the minimum marks set by the IITs will be eligible for the AIR list used in JoSAA counselling and IIT admissions. Seat allotment will be based on the category-wise All India Rank in JEE Advanced 2023.

Additionally, registration for the Architecture Aptitude Test (AAT) 2023 will commence on June 18 and go on till June 19.

Candidates are allowed a maximum of two attempts in consecutive years for the JEE (Advanced) exam, which serves as the gateway to various programs offered at Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs).

