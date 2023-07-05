ICAI CA Final, Inter result out today at icai.nic.in; here's how to check score

ICAI will also release the list of rank holders with the CA Final and Inter result. (Representative image)

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) is set to announce the results for the CA Intermediate and Final exams of 2023 today, July 5. Candidates who took these exams can check their results on the official ICAI website- icai.nic.in. To check their ICAI CA result, students need to enter their roll number and registration number. ICAI will also release the list of rank holders along with the result. The result can also be accessed at icaiexam.icai.org.

ICAI CA Inter and Final result 2023: How to check



1. First visit the official website which is icaiexam.icai.org.

2. Click on the result link on the homepage.

3. Enter your login credentials.

4. After entering the details, ICAI CA Final/Inter results will be displayed on the screen.

5. Save and download the ICAI CA Final/ Inter results of 2023 for future reference.

ICAI CA Inter and Final exams: Passing Marks

To pass the exams, candidates need to score a minimum of 40 per cent in both CA Final and Inter exams, with an overall aggregate of 50 per cent.

ICAI CA Inter and Final exams

The CA Group I Inter exam was held on May 3, 6, 8, and 10. The Inter Group II exam was conducted on May 12, 14, and 16. Similarly, the CA Final course exam for Group I was conducted on May 2, 4, 7, and 9, while the Group II exam took place on May 11, 13, 15, and 17, 2023. The exams were held in two shifts: from 2 PM to 5 PM and from 2 PM to 6 PM.

ICAI made an announcement regarding the results of the CA Inter and Final November 2022 exams in January. It also revealed the average percentage of students who passed the exams. A total of 11.09 per cent of the candidates successfully passed the CA Final exam. Similarly, 12.72 per cent applicants were able to pass the Inter exam. A total of 12,825 candidates managed to successfully qualify the CA exam.

In the November 2022 examination, Harsh Choudhary secured the first position, and Mansi Agarwal secured the third position, achieving All India Rank (AIR) 3.