IBPS Recruitment 2023: Probationary Officer and Management Trainee registration ends today, Visit ibps.in now to enrol

IBPS PO recruitment will take place from July 17 to July 22, 2023.

The registration process for Probationary Officer (PO) and Management Trainee (MT) at the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) concludes on June 21. To be a part of the selection process, interested candidates must pay the registration fee through the official website — https://ibps.in/ — before the specified deadline.

According to the IBPS exam calendar, the preliminary exams for IBPS PO will be conducted on September 23, 30, and October 1, 2023. As per the latest announcement, the pre-exam training (PET) for IBPS PO recruitment will take place from July 17 to July 22, 2023.

For candidates belonging to the unreserved categories, the registration fee is Rs 850, while those falling under SC, ST, and persons with disabilities (PwD) categories are required to pay Rs 175.

Keep these handy before applying for IBPS Recruitment 2023

1. Mobile number and email ID

2. Passport-size photograph

3. Scanned signature

4. Handwritten declaration

5. Left-hand thumb impression

6. Class 10- and 12-mark sheets and graduation certificate

To register for IBPS PO 2023, follow these steps:

· Visit the official website at https://ibps.in/

· On the homepage, click on the "CLICK HERE FOR NEW REGISTRATION" link located at the top right corner

· A new registration window will appear upon clicking

· Fill the basic details and proceed to complete the application form

· In the next step, upload scanned documents, including photograph, signature, and hand-written declaration, as per specifications

· Fill in the application form with personal, professional, and educational details

· Pay the required application fee

· Thoroughly review the application form before submitting

· Once filled, submit the application form

· Download and print a copy for future reference

By following these steps, candidates can complete the registration process for IBPS PO 2023.