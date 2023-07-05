Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeEducation
topStoriesenglish

IBPS clerk recruitment notification 2023: Aspiring bankers, 4,545 vacancies up for grabs — Apply before July 21

This year’s IBPS recruitment drive offers 500 additional posts compared to the previous year, indicating a substantial increase in job opportunities.

Reported By:DNA WEB TEAM| Edited By: DNA WEB TEAM |Source: |Updated: Jul 05, 2023, 05:48 PM IST

IBPS clerk recruitment notification 2023: Aspiring bankers, 4,545 vacancies up for grabs — Apply before July 21
IBPS Clerk Notification 2023 invites applications for 4,545 clerical positions.

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) recently announced the IBPS Clerk Notification 2023, inviting applications for 4,545 clerical positions. Around 11 prominent public sector banks are participating in this recruitment drive, presenting a significant opportunity for aspiring candidates. Notably, this year’s recruitment drive offers 500 additional posts compared to the previous year, indicating a substantial increase in job opportunities. Candidates who aspire to start a career in the banking sector are encouraged to apply. The application window for IBPS Clerk 2023 is open from July 1 to 21. Candidates can submit their application forms, make necessary modifications, and pay the application fee during this time.

Application fees for IBPS Clerk Recruitment 2023

The IBPS Clerk 2023 exam has different application fees based on the candidate's category. Candidates belonging to the SC/ST/PWD category will have to pay Rs. 175, while for those in general and other categories, the application fee is Rs. 850

Eligibility criteria

To be eligible for the exam, candidates must meet certain criteria. The age limit for applicants is set between 20 and 28 years. Along with that, a graduation degree is mandatory. It could be in any discipline recognised by the Indian government or an equivalent qualification.

Mode of exam

The IBPS Clerk Exam follows the Common Recruitment Process (CRP CLERKS-XIII for Vacancies of 2024-25). It is conducted online. The exam consists of multiple-choice questions (MCQs) and includes both preliminary and main exams as part of the selection process.

Registration process

To register for IBPS Clerk 2023, candidates are required to complete a two-part process. They need to first register and then login.

Steps for registration and login:

Candidates must visit the official website https://ibps.in/.

There they can find the "Online Registration for IBPS Clerk 2023" notification.

Candidates can initiate the registration process.

Personal information, such as credentials, phone numbers, and email IDs, is required during the registration. 

After successful registration, candidates will receive a unique ID and password for login.

Complete the application form correctly and make the online payment for the application fee.

Save a copy for future reference.

Important dates

The IBPS Clerk Prelims Admit Card for 2023 will be available in August.

The online preliminary examination is scheduled to take place on August 26, 27, and September 2.

Candidates can check the official notification PDF for more information.

This is an excellent opportunity for aspiring bankers. Take the first step by applying for IBPS Clerk Recruitment 2023 on the official website https://ibps.in/.

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
5 things consumers can look from wearables in 2023
Aamir Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Allu Arjun, Kartik Aaryan, Sara Ali Khan attend Madhu Mantena-Ira Trivedi wedding reception
Cannes 2023: Mrunal Thakur is a sight to behold in stunning white cut-out gown, fans call her ‘queen’
In pics: Tamannaah Bhatia confesses love for Vijay Varma, says 'he is my happy place'
Esha Gupta exudes charm at Cannes Film Festival, dons black bodycon to perfection
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Sony PS5 Slim likely to debut this year, Microsoft hints
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.