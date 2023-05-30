HPSC ADA Recruitment 2023: Registration Window Reopens At hpsc.gov.in, Apply Till June 5

The recruitment drive will fill 112 positions.

The Haryana Public Service Commission (HPSC) has reopened the registration window for the HPSC Assistant District Attorney (ADA) recruitment 2023. This opportunity is for the post of Assistant District Attorney (Group-B) in the Prosecution Department of Haryana. The commission has advertised 112 vacancies for this position.

Candidates can submit their applications till June 5 through the official website- hpsc.gov.in. The decision to reopen the application window was made due to amendments in the service rules and the essential qualification requirements for the post. To gather all the necessary information about HPSC Assistant District Attorney Recruitment 2023, applicants should visit the official website.

Applicants must meet certain criteria to be eligible for this recruitment. The minimum age requirement is 21 years, while the maximum age limit is 42 years as of March 28, 2023. Additionally, candidates must possess a Bachelor of Laws (Professional) degree from a recognised university and should be enrolled as an Advocate with the Bar Council. Proficiency in Hindi or Sanskrit up to the Matric standard is also necessary.

When it comes to the application fee, male candidates from the General category must submit Rs 1,000 as the application fee. The same amount is applicable for male candidates from all reserved categories of other states. Female candidates from the General category, all reserved categories from other states must pay Rs 250. Male and female candidates from SC/BC-A/BC-B/ESM and Economically Weaker Section (EWS) categories of Haryana will need to pay a fee of Rs 250.

The selection process for the HPSC Assistant District Attorney Recruitment 2023 includes a written exam, document verification, and a medical examination.

To apply for the HPSC Assistant District Attorney recruitment, candidates need to follow a few simple steps.

Visit the official website hpsc.gov.in.

Then go to the Advertisements tab on the homepage.

From there, click on the application link provided for Advt No. 14 of 2023.

After registering on the website, you can fill in the required details.

Upload the necessary documents, and pay the HPSC application fee.

Click on ‘Submit’.

Those who had filled their HPSC ADA applications earlier, need not register themselves again. For more details, visit the Haryana Public Service Commission’s website.